onlyinbridgeport.com

Joe-So Throws Light On School Chief Testani’s Dim Departure

Lots of questions, not so many answers until now. Board of Education member Joe Sokolovic has assembled details regarding former Superintendent of Schools Michael Testani’s separation of service. Testani left Bridgeport for the Fairfield district. “All information,” Sokolovic shares was “gathered from public documents not subject to executive session.”...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Is Fairfield University’s Bridgeport College An Admission To Address Equity?

Many fine Jesuits have emerged from Fairfield University. But how many as a measure from the urban poor?. Fairfield U. plans to open next year Fairfield Bellarmine, a conversion of the Diocese of Bridgeport’s St. Ambrose School on Boston Avenue, “A new academic initiative offering a two-year associate’s degree, serving students from the Bridgeport region.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Warm Up Your Oven – Our Stuffed Gobbler Of The Year Awards

It’s time to fowl (or is it foul?) a few feathers in our cap to hand out OIB’s Turkey Of The Year Awards. State Rep. Jack Hennessy for throwing his political godfather, former State Rep. Chris Caruso, under the poultry bus in favor of specious City Councilwoman Maria Pereira who had guaranteed his victory over City Councilman Marcus Brown. Enjoy retirement, traitor Jack.
