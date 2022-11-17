It’s time to fowl (or is it foul?) a few feathers in our cap to hand out OIB’s Turkey Of The Year Awards. State Rep. Jack Hennessy for throwing his political godfather, former State Rep. Chris Caruso, under the poultry bus in favor of specious City Councilwoman Maria Pereira who had guaranteed his victory over City Councilman Marcus Brown. Enjoy retirement, traitor Jack.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO