Texas State

Gizmodo

Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect

The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
marfapublicradio.org

Winter storm could cause Thanksgiving travel issues in West Texas

The National Weather Service in Midland says a winter storm expected to impact the region overnight Thursday and into Friday could cause travel delays, mainly near the Texas-New Mexico border and in the Permian Basin. A winter storm headed to West Texas just in time for Thanksgiving could lead to...
blackchronicle.com

Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
inforney.com

Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys

Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
KVUE

Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KFOX 14

Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
