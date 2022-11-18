Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Scientists warned West Texas’ earthquakes would get stronger. What happens next?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While it’s nothing new for West Texas, last week’s 5.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the state, charting as the third most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Texas. It brings with it new worries that, until recently, were just theories. “We’re no longer talking about those...
Gizmodo
Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect
The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
‘El Paso May Get Stronger Earthquakes,’ Says Seismologist
Last week, a 5.4 earthquake centered near Pecos was felt by thousands of people over two hundred miles away in El Paso. And, according to a seismologist at UTEP, we could be in store for even bigger quakes in the future. Aaron Velasco says El Paso could get a 7-point...
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year. “You...
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
marfapublicradio.org
Winter storm could cause Thanksgiving travel issues in West Texas
The National Weather Service in Midland says a winter storm expected to impact the region overnight Thursday and into Friday could cause travel delays, mainly near the Texas-New Mexico border and in the Permian Basin. A winter storm headed to West Texas just in time for Thanksgiving could lead to...
blackchronicle.com
Texas and Oklahoma Snow Chances Later This Week
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow possibilities to Texas and Oklahoma later this week. Temperatures might be an enormous element on how a lot snow falls, however it’s positively one thing we’re watching very carefully right here at WeatherNaion. Here is a have a look at the very newest forecast.
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
KOAT 7
WINTER STORM WATCH: Winter storm to impact parts of New Mexico on Thanksgiving
A winter storm is coming toward New Mexico in time for thanksgiving. Here's what you need to know as the storm approaches. A winter storm watch has been issued for Curry, Quay and Roosevelt counties until Friday evening. Watches, warnings and advisories could expand as the storm approaches. Timing. Here's...
inforney.com
Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys
Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
natureworldnews.com
11 Earthquakes Rattle Illinois to Arkansas, Experts on the Lookout for Next Possible Strong Seismic Activity in Eastern US
Experts are still keeping an eye out for any potential upcoming strong seismic activity that could shake the entire Eastern US after 11 recent earthquakes shook regions from Illinois to Arkansas. Another significant earthquake powerful enough to rattle the entire area of the Eastern United States is still imminent in...
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Austin metro area has most expensive cities for homeownership, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area has the most expensive cities for homeowners in Texas, according to data from Zillow and wire service Stacker. Zillow ranked the cities with the most expensive homes across the Lone Star State. According to the data reported, an average home in Texas is valued at $315,000. However, there were many homes that priced over $1 million.
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
The average home in Texas has a value of $315,000, but there are plenty of neighborhoods and towns where the typical home price soars over $1 million.
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott Says Eligible Texans Will Receive $391 Each, Are You Eligible?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally announced that eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each in pandemic food benefits. Gov. Greg Abbott Announced the Pandemic Food Benefits. The global pandemic has affected millions of Americans in the country leading to millions of families losing their jobs and could no...
KFOX 14
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
