North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'

Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attacked South Korea with a string of insults for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North
Terrified locals flee as chemical factory blast rocks homes and buildings in northern China
Terrified locals fled from homes and buildings after a chemical factory explosion sent shockwaves through a city in northern China.Footage shows residents and workers escaping onto the streets of Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, following the powerful blast at the Shanxi Jiangyang chemical plant on 21 November.The explosion shattered glass windows in nearby residences, with a mushroom cloud of smoke visible as a fire ripped through the facility.In recent years, China has seen a string of increasingly frequent industrial accidents believed to be due to lax safety protocols and corruption among enforcing officers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Workers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaWorkers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaThick smoke billows into air as deadly blaze engulfs factory in central China
China's Covid cases hit record as dissent grows over tough restrictions
China on Thursday reported a record number of daily Covid infections, as a nationwide surge in cases heaps pressure on the country's increasingly unpopular zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The National Health Commission (NHC) recorded 31,444 locally transmitted cases on Wednesday -- surpassing the previous peak of 29,317 recorded April...
Iran official says 50 police killed in protests
DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days.
