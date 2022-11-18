Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
ediblemontereybay.com
Chef Jessica Yarr Debuts Residency in Santa Cruz, Prepares to Open Bakery for Felton
She has three projects simmering away, each with its own energetic identity. But the most kinetic thing she has happening might be her abiding affection for roller skating. For a pop-up peek at one of the projects, The Brunch Shift, she attached a special: Anyone arriving on “blades, board or skates” gets a free mochi donut. (the pop-up’s emblem, BTW, is an egg on roller skates delivering a tray of food.)
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Seven Trees near San Jose
(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck on Wednesday in the same area of Santa Clara County where a 5.1 quake struck last month. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Two homicides occur within hours of each other in San Jose
Police have already had an active weekend after responding to two homicides within hours of one another on Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
San Jose music teacher accused of inappropriately touching at least 10 students, police say
Israel Santiago was arrested after at least 10 students at Adelante Dual Language Academy said they were touched inappropriately. But police say there could be more victims.
Terrified trailer tenants plea for help; Los Banos officials say hands are tied
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 investigates in part three of our station’s investigation into a vacant city Los Banos housing dozens of unhoused individuals. The lot is right next to a mobile home park in Los Banos. Fires, trespassing, theft, and thousands of dollars in damage are just some of the reasons for dozens […]
One person dies in head-on crash near Felton
One person is dead and another injured after a violent head-on crash near Felton on Sunday. The post One person dies in head-on crash near Felton appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police: Woman dies after being ejected from car
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a woman died Friday night after she was ejected from the car she was driving. Officers said the single-car crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. The woman was driving a Mercedes SUV at a high...
KMJ
Driver Going Over 120 MPH In Foggy Conditions Killed Following Collision In Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was killed early Saturday morning after officers say his Ford Mustang collided with a garbage truck on Highway 152 and Delta Road in Los Banos. According to the California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Zeferino Alvarado was driving above 120 MPH in foggy conditions...
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
