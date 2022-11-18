ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ediblemontereybay.com

Chef Jessica Yarr Debuts Residency in Santa Cruz, Prepares to Open Bakery for Felton

She has three projects simmering away, each with its own energetic identity. But the most kinetic thing she has happening might be her abiding affection for roller skating. For a pop-up peek at one of the projects, The Brunch Shift, she attached a special: Anyone arriving on “blades, board or skates” gets a free mochi donut. (the pop-up’s emblem, BTW, is an egg on roller skates delivering a tray of food.)
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police: Woman dies after being ejected from car

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a woman died Friday night after she was ejected from the car she was driving. Officers said the single-car crash happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue. The woman was driving a Mercedes SUV at a high...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

