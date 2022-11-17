Seward sophomore outfielder Ranse Radtke has signed to play baseball at Abilene Christian. The 6’2″ 205 pound outfielder from Wichita Falls converted from shortstop to the outfield and played center field for the Saints last spring. During his freshman season, Radtke hit .341 with three homers, 33 RBI’s, 14 doubles, two triples, and six stolen bases. He was an honorable mention all conference player for the Saints. After finishing his sophomore year at SCCC during the spring, the Wichita Falls Rider High School product will join an ACU program which went 30-29 last season. Rick McCarty will be in his 5th year as head coach next spring. The most recent Saint to sign at Abilene Christian is Sam Berberich who appeared in 22 games and was 1-0 last spring.

ABILENE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO