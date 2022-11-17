Read full article on original website
The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k
While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
Hidden Gems: What happens to the donations at Goodwill West Texas that can’t be sold?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you donate items to Goodwill, most of those items are sold to the community at a low price, but what happens to the items that are given to Goodwill that can’t be sold? Items that can’t be sold are brought to a salvaging area, where they are donated, once again, to […]
Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
The Longest Running Fun Family Christmas Event In Abilene is Back
The coronavirus pandemic really did a number on a lot of our fun family Christmas events over the past few years. In my opinion, the one event that I think was affected and changed forever back then was Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center. If you'll recall back...
Sweetwater Employees help out Nolan County, raise over 41,000 pounds of food
Sweetwater, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ninth annual food drive hosted by the United States Gypsum Company (USG), benefited the Nolan County food bank. This year, the food drive provided over 41,000 pounds of food. Employees at USG invest their own time and money to feed families in Nolan County and Sweetwater in need. Phil Baucom, […]
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
The oldest African American church in Abilene celebrates 137 years of service and community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just four years after the City of Abilene was established, reverend James Curry from Sherman, founded Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Although there were not many African Americans in Abilene, according to Reverend Andrew Penns. “Blacks did not have access to adequate churches, did not have access to lots of things that […]
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
The annual Rainbow Trout stocking tradition is returning to The Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right before Thanksgiving day, thousands of rainbow trout will be restocked into cold freshwater for the winter. Carl Kittel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Rainbow Trout Program Director, said this program allows fishermen to catch these cold-water fish. “TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling […]
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TxDOT Abilene preparing area roads for possibility of winter weather
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation in Abilene has begun preparing area roads for the possibility of winter weather. Main lanes along Interstate 20, area highways, and highly traveled farm-to-market roads are being treated with a brining solution as a precaution. TxDOT says the National Weather Service is predicting a chance of […]
Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
myfoxzone.com
Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
Documents: Missing manbun helps identify Abilene murder suspect
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A missing manbun helped investigators identify a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Abilene this weekend. Brandon Neely was taken into custody Sunday for the murder of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 […]
Crime Reports: Suspicious pill found inside banana purchased at Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2000 block of S Clack Street – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown […]
Abilene Pastor announces his run for place four in the 2023 City Council election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scott Beard, senior pastor at Fountain Gate Fellowship Church, announced that he is campaigning for place four on City Council. He spearheaded the movement for Abilene to become a sanctuary city for the unborn; this bill was passed during the November election this year. “The word of God has always been […]
Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Group accused of stealing $30,000 from Abilene army surplus store indicted
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store have been indicted. Isaiah Carrillo, Riley Pitcock, Michael Cody, and Malachi Jones were all indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents […]
