ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 KOOL FM

The Junior League of Abilene is Hosting Its Annual Reindeer Run 5k

While Christmas is my favorite all-time holiday in the world, I love all the extra special events that come along at this time of year and the awesome names they're given. For example, there's Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center, there's Winter Light Fest, and the awesome annual Reindeer Run 5K that is hosted by the Junior League of Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall

The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The annual Rainbow Trout stocking tradition is returning to The Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right before Thanksgiving day, thousands of rainbow trout will be restocked into cold freshwater for the winter. Carl Kittel, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Rainbow Trout Program Director, said this program allows fishermen to catch these cold-water fish. “TPWD stocks catchable sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT Abilene preparing area roads for possibility of winter weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation in Abilene has begun preparing area roads for the possibility of winter weather. Main lanes along Interstate 20, area highways, and highly traveled farm-to-market roads are being treated with a brining solution as a precaution. TxDOT says the National Weather Service is predicting a chance of […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
ABILENE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple suspected meth dealers arrested in Abilene, victim reports sugar poured in gas tank

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2300 block of Hardy Street – Criminal MischiefA report was taken for Criminal Mischief […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: Group accused of stealing $30,000 from Abilene army surplus store indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store have been indicted. Isaiah Carrillo, Riley Pitcock, Michael Cody, and Malachi Jones were all indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy