ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Biden administration moves to protect Saudi crown prince from legal action over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwKGe_0jFHgcjC00

The Joe Biden administration on Thursday declared that the office held by the Saudi crown prince should shield him from legal actions for his alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi , in a U-turn from his previous trail of denunciations.

The administration insisted that Mohammed bin Salman’s high position should provide him immunity from the lawsuit filed by the slain Washington Post columnist's wife and the rights group – Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn).

According to the US State Department, the administration's decision to protect the crown prince from American courts was “purely a legal determination”.

Earlier, his lawyers had argued that Prince Mohammed’s position as the prime minister effectively grants him immunity from prosecution.

The non-binding request was made just days after President Biden and the crown prince attended the two-day G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, amid strained ties between the US and Saudi Arabia over energy supplies and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The US administration in a statement on Thursday, however, noted the visa restrictions and other penalties that it had imposed on lower-ranking Saudi officials following Khashoggi’s death.

“From the earliest days of this administration,â€¯the United States government has expressed its grave concerns regarding Saudi agents’ responsibility for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder,” the state department said, without mentioning the crown prince’s alleged role.

The US-based journalist, a regular critic of the monarchy, was killed allegedly by officials from the country at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. His body is believed to have been dismembered, although his remains were never found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9kr8_0jFHgcjC00

A CIA investigation concluded that Prince Mohammed ordered the killing and the UN Commissioner for Human Rights held the state of Saudi Arabia responsible for the “premeditated extrajudicial execution” of Khashoggi.

The crown prince denied prior knowledge of the plot and sent eight unnamed people behind bars in relation to the journalist’s death.

Although a judge would decide whether to grant immunity, the government’s request is bound to anger human rights activists along with several US lawmakers.

Mr Biden, as a Democrat presidential candidate, vowed to make a “pariah” out of Saudi rulers.

In July this year, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, Mr Biden reportedly told Prince Mohammed that he was held responsible for the murder of the journalist.

“With respect to the murder of Khashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting… I was straightforward and direct in discussing it,” he told reporters.

“I made my view crystal clear. I said very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am.”

The turnaround is seen as an effort to revive the bilateral ties to boost oil supplies to the US amid the ongoing energy crisis caused by the war in Europe. Last month, Mr Biden pledged to impose consequences on Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ oil producer alliance agreed to cut output targets over US objections, saying Riyadh was siding with Russia.

Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of the slain journalist, and Dawn had sued Prince Mohammed, his top aides and others in a Washington federal court over their alleged roles in Khashoggi’s killing.

“It’s beyond ironic that President Biden has singlehandedly assured MBS can escape accountability when it was President Biden who promised the American people he would do everything to hold him accountable,” the head of Dawn, Sarah Leah Whitson, said in a statement, using the prince’s acronym.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
FLORIDA STATE
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
The Independent

The Independent

931K+
Followers
304K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy