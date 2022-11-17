ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

WDBJ7.com

Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
GRETNA, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two ejected from vehicle during Roanoke fatal crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a crash where two men were ejected from a vehicle that ended up on its side. The Roanoke Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 1:01 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 1300 block of 10th Street Northwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced one of the men dead. Officers say the other man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The patient transported reportedly has critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
STAUNTON, VA
