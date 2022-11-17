Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Martinsville stabbing in North Carolina
The alleged suspect in a Martinsville stabbing was arrested in North Carolina, according to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office. Kasey Shane Blake, 33, was arrested in Stokes County, North Carolina. Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday as deputies were looking for him, they spotted the car the suspect had allegedly taken...
Search Warrants Reveal How Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Young Virginia Mother Before Fleeing to North Carolina
Katlyn Lyon Montgomery, a 28-year-old mother of a 4-year-old girl, was found unconscious in the small Virginia community where she lived in early October of this year. She was taken to a hospital in nearby Lynchburg but succumbed to her injuries the next day. By late October, the Bedford County...
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
wfxrtv.com
Two ejected from vehicle during Roanoke fatal crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a crash where two men were ejected from a vehicle that ended up on its side. The Roanoke Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 1:01 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 1300 block of 10th Street Northwest. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced one of the men dead. Officers say the other man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The patient transported reportedly has critical injuries.
Virginia man maintained cocaine, heroin “stash house” for Danville drug ring
A Virginia man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for his role in a Danville drug ring. But when it came time to sentence him, prosecutors and defense attorneys clashed over whether he was a hardened career offender or a man caught up in circumstances beyond his control.
WSET
20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
WHSV
Fatal crash shuts down I-81 and I-64 in Staunton area Saturday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor trailer was headed west on I-64. As it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, it ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
