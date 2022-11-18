Read full article on original website
Governor Ivey Promotes Small Business Saturday through Proclamation
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday reiterated her staunch support for Alabama’s small businesses by signing a proclamation declaring November 26, 2022 as Small Business Saturday in the state of Alabama. By designating the Saturday following Thanksgiving Day as Small Business Saturday, Alabamians are encouraged to celebrate and support the...
Policy group calls for Alabama to end injustices in capital punishment cases
(The Center Square) – Ending injustices in Alabama’s capital punishment system is the focus of a public policy group. Alabama Arise said the state’s moratorium on the death penalty, handed down by Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday morning, provides the state with a chance to put an end to injustices in the system.
Task force looking at solutions to Alabama’s health care worker shortage
(The Center Square) – Against the backdrop of a national trend, an Alabama legislative panel is exploring methods of shoring up deficits that have arisen in the state’s health care worker pool in recent years. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests about 20% of the...
Lake Martin Area United Way reaches over half of their goal
Tis’ the season of giving and United Way has raised 61 percent of their goal. Lake Martin Area United Way held their campaign update luncheon on Nov. 18 in their conference room. Board members and representatives from different agencies gathered together to give updates on their campaigns. “I look...
