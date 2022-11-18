ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
thecutoffnews.com

Governor Ivey Promotes Small Business Saturday through Proclamation

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday reiterated her staunch support for Alabama’s small businesses by signing a proclamation declaring November 26, 2022 as Small Business Saturday in the state of Alabama. By designating the Saturday following Thanksgiving Day as Small Business Saturday, Alabamians are encouraged to celebrate and support the...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Policy group calls for Alabama to end injustices in capital punishment cases

(The Center Square) – Ending injustices in Alabama’s capital punishment system is the focus of a public policy group. Alabama Arise said the state’s moratorium on the death penalty, handed down by Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday morning, provides the state with a chance to put an end to injustices in the system.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Lake Martin Area United Way reaches over half of their goal

Tis’ the season of giving and United Way has raised 61 percent of their goal. Lake Martin Area United Way held their campaign update luncheon on Nov. 18 in their conference room. Board members and representatives from different agencies gathered together to give updates on their campaigns. “I look...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy