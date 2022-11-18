ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Tigers end 2022 at county final

Despite taking a two touchdown lead just four minutes into the game, the Northport Football Tigers were beaten, 35-14, by Bellport in the Suffolk County Conference II final at Stony Brook University last Friday. Christian Raio returned the open kickoff for a touchdown, and Andrew Miller took a direct snap...
NORTHPORT, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Check in with each other, yourself before approaching holidays, local doctors urge

An important gift people can give each other this holiday season is a check-in call or visit. That’s the advice of area mental health professionals, who say that the holidays in general can be stressful and that several factors, including grieving over the loss of family or friends, fear about ongoing health concerns, and uncertainty and overall anxiety, have created stressors to mental health.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Comsewogue student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Comsewogue High School congratulates sophomore Elliot Jaklitsch on being named a Macy’s Great American Marching Band member. Honoring America’s finest high school musicians, color guard members and dancers, this marching band comprises select students from across the country. Jaklitsch will be one of 185 musicians chosen to perform...
CORAM, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Man robs Farmingdale bank

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a. Farmingdale bank on Nov. 23. A man entered TD Bank, located at 90 Broadhollow Road at approximately 12 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled on foot. The man is described as light-skinned Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored hooded-sweatshirt with Wild Cats written across the chest, and grey sweatpants.
FARMINGDALE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jefferson Middle School hosts Thanksgiving luncheon

Port Jefferson Middle School hosted a festive Thanksgiving luncheon for local senior citizens on Wednesday, Nov. 16. With turkey sandwiches stuffed with cranberries and all the trimmings, bottled waters and some tasty apple pies for dessert, the residents – including one woman who graduated from Port Jefferson High School in 1950 – enjoyed this long-time tradition.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Bedlam Street Bash heads to Whaling Museum

The Whaling Museum and Education Center is announcing a first-time end of year fundraising event celebrating the rowdy history of Cold Spring Harbor’s Main Street through food, drink, and other activities in the lively event, Bedlam Street Bash. Calling back to the 1850s when Main Street (Route 25a) was...
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack grand larceny

Three men allegedly stole approximately $16,000 worth of fragrances from Ulta, located at 78 Veterans Memorial Highway, on October 20 at 8:25 p.m. The suspects fled in a darkcolored four-door sedan. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about...
COMMACK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Farmingdale store. Two women allegedly stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, including three electric scooters, a drone, and a hoverboard,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site

Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
FARMINGVILLE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Theatre Three’s ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ is a holiday wonderland

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. While Scrooge undergoes a transformation on the Main Stage with A Christmas Carol, Barnaby the Elf is busy making sure all the Christmas presents are delivered on time in the adorable children’s musical, Barnaby Saves Christmas. The show opened last Saturday and runs through Dec. 30.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Editorial: Taking personal steps to prevent ransomware attacks

The recent ransomware attack against the Suffolk County government has sparked questions regarding our relationship with technology. We often take for granted the convenience offered by our devices. Today, we can communicate at lightning speed thanks to email and text messaging. A week’s supply of groceries is just a few clicks away. And many can carry out a full day of work without leaving their homes.
tbrnewsmedia.com

Brookhaven’s town clerk retires from public service

After more than two decades of public service, Brookhaven Town Clerk Donna Lent (I) has retired after nine years in that office. The announcement was made at the Nov. 10 Town Board meeting, where Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and council members thanked Lent for her service. “It was a lovely...
BROOKHAVEN, NY

