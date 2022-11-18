Let it snow: The best ski resorts in Hokkaido to book this festive season. Looking to escape to a winter wonderland this festive season?. While it might seem out of place for a country that’s summer-bound all year round, there are a good number of Malaysians who love to ski and snowboard. One of the few destinations that are a hit amongst locals here? Hokkaido, especially since its ski resorts are some of the best in the world.

