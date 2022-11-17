Read full article on original website
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
What Brittney Griner may endure in the Russian penal system
WNBA star Brittney Griner this week began serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony.
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison
A State Department spokesman tweets that the American representatives "saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances."
Brittney Griner on the Move to Russian Penal Colony But No One Knows Where
Brittney Griner is “in the process” of being transferred to a Russian penal colony but her Russian legal team has warned they don’t know her current location or where she is going. The process began Nov. 4, her attorneys said Wednesday in Moscow, with her team and U.S. officials kept in the dark until Tuesday. She was moved a day after a visited by U.S. Embassy officials, stunning her team who thought they had weeks or months after her appeal was denied Oct. 25. The move spells trouble for Griner, with penal colonies notorious for their harsh conditions compared to the Moscow jail she’s been in since February. “Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received,” her legal team said, according to ESPN. A statement from Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said, “Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being.”Read it at ESPN
New Brittney Griner, White House and State Dept. Details Emerge
U.S. embassy officials met with WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, the White House and State Department said. Griner has been locked up in a Russian prison since February after officials in Russia discovered cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport. She received nine years at her sentencing on August 4th. She also paid a fine of $16,500.
Who is Viktor Bout, the arms dealer who could be swapped for Griner?
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The life of Viktor Bout reads like a spy thriller. Russia wants the jailed arms dealer back in Moscow and is discussing a prisoner swap with the United States that could see him exchanged for Americans imprisoned in Russia including basketball star Brittney Griner.
