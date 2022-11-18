ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Woman Arrested for Leaving Child in Vehicle in Cold Weather

Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington Station woman after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle in the parking lot of 711 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 6:45 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Hit-and-Run Crash Kills Pedestrian in Holbrook

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Holbrook. A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 6:45 a.m. on November 20 to report a body on the side of Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue. Following an investigation, it was determined the man was crossing eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
HOLBROOK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Police Say Mother Left Child Unattended in Car

A Huntington Station woman was arrested Saturday after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather, Suffolk County police said. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Deli Clerk Arrested for Selling Alcohol to a Minor

Suffolk County Police arrested a man for selling alcohol to a minor in Lindenhurst on Friday. In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol to minors at 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, at approximately 3:10 p.m. The clerk, Abodhaibah Ebrahim, sold White Claws to a person less than 21 years old.
LINDENHURST, NY
longisland.com

Pedestrian Struck by 2 Vehicles and Killed on Jericho Turnpike

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station last night. James Beck was walking in the westbound lanes of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when he was struck first by a westbound 2009 Honda Sedan and then by a westbound 2008 Saab SUV at approximately 8:45 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Pedestrian killed in Huntington Station motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station on Nov. 19. James Beck was walking in the westbound lanes of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when he was struck first by a westbound 2009 Honda Sedan driven by Jesus Bonilla and then by a westbound 2008 Saab SUV driven by Jared Cooper at approximately 8:45 p.m. Beck, 57, of Huntington Station, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Lebanon Woman Charged For Online Threats Of Killing GF, Dog, Arson: Police

Online threats have led to very "in real life" charges for a 24-year-old Lebanon woman, authorities say. Kaylie Janesse Pagan, "is accused of contacting the victim anonymously using multiple internet phone numbers and threatening to burn the victim's house down, burn the victim's car, kill the victim's dogs, and shoot the victim's girlfriend," Palmyra police said in a release on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
LEBANON, CT
Daily Voice

LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
WEST BABYLON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Video: Lawnmower stolen from trailer in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who allegedly stole a commercial lawnmower valued at approximately $7,000, from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street in Huntington Station on Oct. 26 at approximately 9:40 a.m. The men were in a black Ford pickup, either a 250 or 350, with an open top trailer attached.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
BronxVoice

Motel Rapist Found Victims Online

BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy