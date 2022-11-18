Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station on Nov. 19. James Beck was walking in the westbound lanes of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when he was struck first by a westbound 2009 Honda Sedan driven by Jesus Bonilla and then by a westbound 2008 Saab SUV driven by Jared Cooper at approximately 8:45 p.m. Beck, 57, of Huntington Station, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO