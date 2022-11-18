Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Woman Arrested for Leaving Child in Vehicle in Cold Weather
Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington Station woman after she left her 4-year-old daughter unattended in a vehicle in cold weather. Second Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a child unattended, restrained in a safety seat in a vehicle in the parking lot of 711 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Man Wanted For Stealing Pickup Truck From Huntington Station Car Wash, Authorities Say
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is wanted for stealing a pickup truck that was parked outside of a car wash on Long Island. A man stole a 2007 Dodge Ram outside of Turnpike Car Wash in Huntington Station at about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Nov. 17.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
longisland.com
Hit-and-Run Crash Kills Pedestrian in Holbrook
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Holbrook. A passing motorist called 911 at approximately 6:45 a.m. on November 20 to report a body on the side of Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue. Following an investigation, it was determined the man was crossing eastbound Veterans Memorial Highway when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Bedford Park
News 12 was told a 77-year-old woman was walking on Decatur Avenue and East 201st Street when the man approached her, snatched her purse and took off.
longisland.com
Long Island Deli Clerk Arrested for Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Suffolk County Police arrested a man for selling alcohol to a minor in Lindenhurst on Friday. In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol to minors at 168 Deli, located at 168B Montauk Highway, at approximately 3:10 p.m. The clerk, Abodhaibah Ebrahim, sold White Claws to a person less than 21 years old.
longisland.com
Pedestrian Struck by 2 Vehicles and Killed on Jericho Turnpike
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Huntington Station last night. James Beck was walking in the westbound lanes of East Jericho Turnpike at Totten Avenue when he was struck first by a westbound 2009 Honda Sedan and then by a westbound 2008 Saab SUV at approximately 8:45 p.m.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Lebanon Woman Charged For Online Threats Of Killing GF, Dog, Arson: Police
Online threats have led to very "in real life" charges for a 24-year-old Lebanon woman, authorities say. Kaylie Janesse Pagan, "is accused of contacting the victim anonymously using multiple internet phone numbers and threatening to burn the victim's house down, burn the victim's car, kill the victim's dogs, and shoot the victim's girlfriend," Palmyra police said in a release on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting
A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
50-Year-Old Set Fire To Nassau Community College Gym With People Inside, Police Say
A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson at a Long Island college gymnasium while people were inside, authorities said. Robert Iannone, of Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of arson, Nassau County Police said. Investigators were called to Nassau Community College in Uniondale...
Police seek help identifying man they say stole scooter from Target last month
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole a GOTRAX scooter from the Riverhead Target on Route 58 last month. Police say the suspect removed the scooter, valued at approximately $350, from the...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Video: Lawnmower stolen from trailer in Huntington Station
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who allegedly stole a commercial lawnmower valued at approximately $7,000, from a landscaping trailer parked on East 17th Street in Huntington Station on Oct. 26 at approximately 9:40 a.m. The men were in a black Ford pickup, either a 250 or 350, with an open top trailer attached.
Police: 2 teens arrested, 2 at large in Shirley school break-in
Police say Ayden Dellysse-Fox, Salvatore Davis and two other males allegedly broke into Hubert S. Elementary School in Shirley through a window on Sept. 26.
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Police: Man shot in the stomach after dispute in Tremont
News 12 was told the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Motel Rapist Found Victims Online
BRONX - Cops are looking for a sex fiend who targeted women online and then raped them in a Castle Hill motel. The NYPD released surveillance video of the man, they say, raped two women at knife point inside the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
