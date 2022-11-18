Read full article on original website
tbrnewsmedia.com
Tigers end 2022 at county final
Despite taking a two touchdown lead just four minutes into the game, the Northport Football Tigers were beaten, 35-14, by Bellport in the Suffolk County Conference II final at Stony Brook University last Friday. Christian Raio returned the open kickoff for a touchdown, and Andrew Miller took a direct snap...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook University Hospital’s stroke unit saves vet on Veterans Day
Joseph “Bob” Annunziata, a resident of Kings Park, wants you not to be like him. An army veteran, Annunziata urges residents and, in particular, other veterans, to pay attention to their medical needs and to take action when they find out they have a problem. A self-described “tough...
tbrnewsmedia.com
The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame opens in Stony Brook with red carpet event
The Dogwood Hollow Amphitheater was once located toward the back of Stony Brook Village Center. It was the place to see musical stars such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Liberace, Tony Bennett and more until 1970. Now it’s the spot to celebrate music once again. The Long Island Music &...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Kids Korner: Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2022
Join Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Reptile Scavenger Hunt on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take your family on a hunt around the Hatchery as you follow the clues to find their amazing reptiles. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Check in with each other, yourself before approaching holidays, local doctors urge
An important gift people can give each other this holiday season is a check-in call or visit. That’s the advice of area mental health professionals, who say that the holidays in general can be stressful and that several factors, including grieving over the loss of family or friends, fear about ongoing health concerns, and uncertainty and overall anxiety, have created stressors to mental health.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson Middle School hosts Thanksgiving luncheon
Port Jefferson Middle School hosted a festive Thanksgiving luncheon for local senior citizens on Wednesday, Nov. 16. With turkey sandwiches stuffed with cranberries and all the trimmings, bottled waters and some tasty apple pies for dessert, the residents – including one woman who graduated from Port Jefferson High School in 1950 – enjoyed this long-time tradition.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Comsewogue student to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Comsewogue High School congratulates sophomore Elliot Jaklitsch on being named a Macy’s Great American Marching Band member. Honoring America’s finest high school musicians, color guard members and dancers, this marching band comprises select students from across the country. Jaklitsch will be one of 185 musicians chosen to perform...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Bedlam Street Bash heads to Whaling Museum
The Whaling Museum and Education Center is announcing a first-time end of year fundraising event celebrating the rowdy history of Cold Spring Harbor’s Main Street through food, drink, and other activities in the lively event, Bedlam Street Bash. Calling back to the 1850s when Main Street (Route 25a) was...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Ronald McDonald House Charities honors Island Federal Credit Union at Fall Celebration
More than 250 guests turned out in their fall fashions to honor Island Federal Credit Union at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) NY Metro 5th Annual Fall Celebration at Flowerfield in St. James, on Nov. 9. The event raised more than $125,000 for programs in Suffolk County. Members of...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Brookhaven Town Hall hosts the North Shore Art Guild Winter Showcase exhibit
On November 14, the North Shore Art Guild opened their Winter Showcase exhibit on the second-floor mezzanine at Brookhaven Town Hall. The exhibit can be seen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now until December 28. Brookhaven Town Hall is located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville. All the art on exhibit is for sale. Pictured left to right are Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine; Town Historian, Barbara Russell and Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico.
tbrnewsmedia.com
TBR News Media
As we we celebrate the season, the staff at TBR News Media wishes you and yours a very HAPPY THANKSGIVING!. The office will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TBR News Media covers everything happening on the...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Man robs Farmingdale bank
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a. Farmingdale bank on Nov. 23. A man entered TD Bank, located at 90 Broadhollow Road at approximately 12 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled on foot. The man is described as light-skinned Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing sunglasses, a dark-colored hooded-sweatshirt with Wild Cats written across the chest, and grey sweatpants.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Sound Beach – Architectural Gem Offering Fine Updates!
A feeling of comfort embraces you in the warm living room. Formal dining room, expansive eat-in kitchen. Updated baths, roof, floors, and heating. Bedroom on 1st floor with access to marble bath. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and full bath. Central air conditioning, large patio, fenced yard, basement. $560,000 | ML#...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Commack man suffers medical emergency, drives off dock
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man died after driving his vehicle into the water in Bay Shore on Nov. 22. Robert Lancaster was operating a Nissan Rogue at the Maple Avenue dock when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and drove into the water at approximately 6:50 a.m. Lancaster, 39, of.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site
Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Farmingdale store. Two women allegedly stole approximately $1,500 worth of merchandise, including three electric scooters, a drone, and a hoverboard,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven announces completion of $1.2-million Farmingville/Holtsville paving project
Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a six-road paving project in Farmingville/Holtsville. Prior to paving, a combination of in-house crews and outside contractors completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Crews removed and replaced 7,842 square feet of concrete aprons, 8,594 square feet of sidewalk, 3,340 linear feet of concrete curb, and 1,612 square feet of ADA-compliant handicap ramps. The $44,963 cost to replace the existing handicap ramps within this project and bring them into ADA compliance was covered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Human Services.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season
On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Cinema Arts Centre to screen ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ Nov. 29
In honor of its 70th anniversary, Singin in the Rain will be screened at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. with new digital restoration. The film will be introduced by film historian and NYS librarian Philip Harwood, who will explore the importance of the classic movie to the history of cinema.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Theatre Three’s ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ is a holiday wonderland
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson. While Scrooge undergoes a transformation on the Main Stage with A Christmas Carol, Barnaby the Elf is busy making sure all the Christmas presents are delivered on time in the adorable children’s musical, Barnaby Saves Christmas. The show opened last Saturday and runs through Dec. 30.
