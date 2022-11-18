Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
03-09-13-35-36
(three, nine, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
03-09-13-35-36
(three, nine, thirteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0