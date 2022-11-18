Read full article on original website
NMU Women’s Basketball wins home opener over Finlandia
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team took to the Berry Events Center hardwood for the first time on the 2022-23 season, besting the Finlandia Lions 76-49 on Tuesday.The Wildcats led by as many as 37 and did not trail in the contest. Kayla Tierney hit four triples for 14 points while Abi Fraaza also registered 14 along with 7 rebounds. The Wildcats are 4-1 on the season and will be home for their next two games coming up this weekend.
NMU’s Bjorklund earns GLIAC Basketball Player of the Week accolades
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced that Northern Michigan senior guard Max Bjorklund has been honored as GLIAC Player of the Week following week two of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Over the three-game weekend for the Wildcats, Max Bjorklund led...
Negaunee Football prepares for GR West Catholic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready for Grand Rapids West Cathloic in the Division Six State Football Final Friday in Detroit. The Miners took advantage of the Superior Dome turf Tuesday afternoon to practice kickoff returns, defense and...
Bay’s Cretton receives MCCAA Basketball Player of the Week
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second week in a row the Bay College Norse Women’s Basketball Team has had a player recognized with a conference award. Alyssa Cretton (SO, Niagara, WI) was named the MCCAA Northern Conference Player of the Week for the week of November 14-20. The Norse had to change plans and participated in the DQ Classic at Vermilion Community College in Ely, MN. On Friday Cretton ended up with a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds in a one-point loss to Minnesota North - Rainy River.
Negaunee businesses support local high school football
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners High School football team is off to the state finals this week. Local businesses are coming together to help fund the trip. Businesses and community members have been donating money to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to help fund the team’s upcoming trip to ford field.
Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to MSHS
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at Marquette Senior High School is all set to begin Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is an event that benefits the Marquette School Orchestra. The race will begin at the high school and goes along the 5k and 10k bike paths in Marquette before returning to the high school.
You could get married on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Being the week of Thanksgiving, Upper Michigan Today wants to recognize the importance of practicing gratitude. Dan Selling, a Manistique man with no shortage of “I love you”s shares why those three words mean so much. Taking a page from Selling’s book, UMT encourages you to tell someone you love them today and elaborate why.
GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute will hold a benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The event will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier will be performing with Jaime Harris. Gauthier...
Two Marquette-based winners recognized in 2022 Governor’s Service Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 46 winners of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards have been announced. Two recipients are based in Marquette. One, an educational agency and the other, a devoted volunteer. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee won the Youth Services Award. Director...
Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex. The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.
GINCC focuses on Small Business Season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tis’ the season to be shopping for holiday gifts. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to shop local and have fun with it through ‘Small Business Sam.’. Samantha LaJeunesse, the Marketing & Event coordinator for the GINCC explained she...
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority 5-year recreation plan now available
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail might look a little different in the coming years. A draft of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority’s five-year recreation plan is now available. The public can review it and make comments until Dec. 21. Some changes that the plan details include paving more of the trail and expansion of the trail.
Ishpeming High School to hold blood drive for 2nd annual “Blood Fight”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual “Blood Fight” will culminate Tuesday with a donation event at Ishpeming High School (IHS). For the second year, Negaunee and Ishpeming have challenged each other to see who can collect the most pints of blood. The goal is to help fill...
Innovate Marquette SmartZone launches Entrepreneur in Residence program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone now has a new face on its team. David Ollila, a Marquette-based entrepreneur, is a member of SmartZone’s new entrepreneur-in-residence program. The program helps advise innovators by giving them an expert in their potential field. The expert can help the innovator navigate...
Salvation Army of Marquette County serves nearly 100 Thanksgiving lunches
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrated Thanksgiving Wednesday with a special luncheon. Nearly 100 thanksgiving lunches were served, and Captain Matthew Darrow said the non-profit is celebrating the holiday early by filling plates with turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. “This is us giving...
Bay College launches listening sessions for Presidential search
DELTA AND IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Board of Trustees is seeking input from community members to identify the characteristics and qualifications needed for Bay’s next president. The public is encouraged to attend community listening sessions facilitated by the presidential search consultant, at the Main Campus...
Not your Auntie’s Casserole: Chef Nathan Mileski shows you unique Thanksgiving appetizers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, and Upper Michigan Today has much to be grateful for!. Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of gratitude and a prompt to get you journaling. The two also update you on the status of student loan repayments, Marquette’s free...
Staying healthy this holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The holiday season is here. As people start traveling and gathering in large groups, health authorities would like to remind people that COVID-19, influenza, and RSV outbreaks are on the rise. Experts say that to prevent these diseases from spreading, folks can wash their hands often and avoid touching their eyes, mouth, and nose.
Mackinac Bridge Authority names UP native as new Chief Bridge Engineer
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has named its new Chief Engineer and he’s an Upper Peninsula native. Cole Cavalieri grew up in Iron Mountain. His interest in engineering took him to downstate East Lansing to study civil engineering at Michigan State University. “I chose...
