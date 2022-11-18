MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team took to the Berry Events Center hardwood for the first time on the 2022-23 season, besting the Finlandia Lions 76-49 on Tuesday.The Wildcats led by as many as 37 and did not trail in the contest. Kayla Tierney hit four triples for 14 points while Abi Fraaza also registered 14 along with 7 rebounds. The Wildcats are 4-1 on the season and will be home for their next two games coming up this weekend.

