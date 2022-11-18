Read full article on original website
WLUC
NMU Women’s Basketball wins home opener over Finlandia
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team took to the Berry Events Center hardwood for the first time on the 2022-23 season, besting the Finlandia Lions 76-49 on Tuesday.The Wildcats led by as many as 37 and did not trail in the contest. Kayla Tierney hit four triples for 14 points while Abi Fraaza also registered 14 along with 7 rebounds. The Wildcats are 4-1 on the season and will be home for their next two games coming up this weekend.
WLUC
NMU’s Bjorklund earns GLIAC Basketball Player of the Week accolades
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced that Northern Michigan senior guard Max Bjorklund has been honored as GLIAC Player of the Week following week two of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. Over the three-game weekend for the Wildcats, Max Bjorklund led...
WLUC
Negaunee Football prepares for GR West Catholic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting ready for Grand Rapids West Cathloic in the Division Six State Football Final Friday in Detroit. The Miners took advantage of the Superior Dome turf Tuesday afternoon to practice kickoff returns, defense and...
WLUC
NMU Puckheads host Thanksgiving dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Puckheads are a student group known for their die-hard fandom of the NMU Wildcats hockey team. Wednesday night, they heard cheers for the Thanksgiving meal they prepared. ”This just felt like the right thing to do, this is what I love about...
WLUC
Negaunee businesses support local high school football
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners High School football team is off to the state finals this week. Local businesses are coming together to help fund the trip. Businesses and community members have been donating money to the Negaunee High School Booster Club to help fund the team’s upcoming trip to ford field.
WLUC
Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot returns to MSHS
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual Thanksgiving fundraiser at Marquette Senior High School is all set to begin Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is an event that benefits the Marquette School Orchestra. The race will begin at the high school and goes along the 5k and 10k bike paths in Marquette before returning to the high school.
WLUC
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
WLUC
Negaunee students perform Thanksgiving songs for local seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee students started their morning by spreading love to a nearby apartment complex. The kindergarteners from Lakeview Elementary performed three songs for seniors at Lakeview Apartments. The students also hand-made their own special thanksgiving hats. Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Natalie Baroni said the goal of this performance is to show students how to give thanks.
WLUC
GLRC, Cedar Tree Institute to hold ‘Songs for the Journey’ concert
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Cedar Tree Institute will hold a benefit concert on Thursday, Dec. 8. The event will take place at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier will be performing with Jaime Harris. Gauthier...
WLUC
Two Marquette-based winners recognized in 2022 Governor’s Service Awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 46 winners of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards have been announced. Two recipients are based in Marquette. One, an educational agency and the other, a devoted volunteer. Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Committee won the Youth Services Award. Director...
WLUC
Ishpeming High School to hold blood drive for 2nd annual “Blood Fight”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual “Blood Fight” will culminate Tuesday with a donation event at Ishpeming High School (IHS). For the second year, Negaunee and Ishpeming have challenged each other to see who can collect the most pints of blood. The goal is to help fill...
WLUC
Innovate Marquette SmartZone launches Entrepreneur in Residence program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone now has a new face on its team. David Ollila, a Marquette-based entrepreneur, is a member of SmartZone’s new entrepreneur-in-residence program. The program helps advise innovators by giving them an expert in their potential field. The expert can help the innovator navigate...
WLUC
GINCC focuses on Small Business Season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tis’ the season to be shopping for holiday gifts. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging community members to shop local and have fun with it through ‘Small Business Sam.’. Samantha LaJeunesse, the Marketing & Event coordinator for the GINCC explained she...
WLUC
Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center saves fawn’s life
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -- During Thanksgiving week, the Lowes store in Marquette Township had a special visitor. A baby fawn somehow found its way inside the home improvement store. Apart from the fawn being scared to death, she was caught by a member of the DNR and brought to...
WLUC
Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority 5-year recreation plan now available
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail might look a little different in the coming years. A draft of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority’s five-year recreation plan is now available. The public can review it and make comments until Dec. 21. Some changes that the plan details include paving more of the trail and expansion of the trail.
WLUC
Finding gratitude in doing hard things
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Todd Poquette is asked about gratitude his response comes quickly, “I think honestly it’s the ability to step back and realize all of things we take for granted and having that moment or epiphany to take an inventory on your life and realize how fortunate you are.”
WLUC
Salvation Army of Marquette County serves nearly 100 Thanksgiving lunches
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Marquette County celebrated Thanksgiving Wednesday with a special luncheon. Nearly 100 thanksgiving lunches were served, and Captain Matthew Darrow said the non-profit is celebrating the holiday early by filling plates with turkey, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. “This is us giving...
WLUC
Mackinac Bridge Authority names UP native as new Chief Bridge Engineer
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has named its new Chief Engineer and he’s an Upper Peninsula native. Cole Cavalieri grew up in Iron Mountain. His interest in engineering took him to downstate East Lansing to study civil engineering at Michigan State University. “I chose...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
WLUC
Dickinson County Community Chorus prepares for first Christmas concert since 2019
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Chorus is preparing for its first Christmas concert since 2019. Eighty adult singers and 30 children rehearsed for the concert Tuesday night. This is the first Christmas concert the group has put on in three years. Both singers and community members say...
