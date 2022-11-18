Read full article on original website
WLUC
NMU Hockey settles for split at Minnesota State
MANKATO, Minn. (WLUC) - Coming off a big win a night ago against the No. 8 Minnesota State Mavericks, Northern Michigan took nine penalties on Saturday, leading to three Maverick power play goals in a 4-1 victory over the Wildcats and a series split. NMU’s lone goal came in the first period on the power play off the stick of David Keefer, his 8th of the season. Four different Mavericks scored as the Wildcats fall to 9-7 on the season and 5-3 in the CCHA.
WLUC
Bjorklund’s 34 helps NMU edge Concordia St. Paul in overtime
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team went to overtime with the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears, coming out on top 90-86.Max Bjorklund once again led the charge for the Wildcats, pouring in 34 points, his third time with 30+ this season. His season average sits at 27.8. Bjorklund shot 13-22 (59.1%) from the floor with several big baskets down the stretch. He went blow for blow with the Bears’ Antwan Simmons, who led the way with 35 points.Brian Parzych added 19 while Carson Smith chipped in 14 for the ‘Cats.NMU is now 4-0 on the young season with a trip downstate to Hillsdale on the schedule for Sunday.
WLUC
NMU stops Mavericks 26 game home winning streak in overtime
MANKATO, Minn. (WLUC) - The Wildcats traveled to Mankato, Minnesota for a heavyweight bout against the Mavericks that saw the Wildcats win a thriller in overtime by a score of 3-2. Two milestones were reached in the game, as Andrea Ghantous hit the century mark in career points (33-67-100) and AJ Vanderbeck registered goal 50 on his career (50-48-98).
WLUC
FINAL: Ubly defeats Iron Mountain 41-14
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain was one of three U.P. teams to play in the high school state football playoffs Saturday. The Iron Mountain Mountaineers battled hard, but lost to the Ubly Bearcats 41-14 in the Semifinals.
WLUC
Negaunee Miners football team heads to Gaylord for playoff matchup against Reed City
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners football team all loaded up on a bus outside the team’s football facility on Friday evening. The Miners made their way to Lower Michigan, traveling to Gaylord. There they will play Reed City in the MHSAA Division 6 semi-finals. Negaunee Head Football...
WLUC
Upper Peninsula HS Football All-Stars - Eleven Player
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2022 All-UP Football Team from UIpper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association. Defensive Player of the Year: Pete Closner, Marquette. Mitchell Snyder Lineman of the Year: John Burke, Sault Ste. Marie. Dream Team. Offense. Center: Vinny Howes, Gladstone, 6-0, 225, Jr. Guard: Drake Spickerman, Sault Ste. Marie,...
WLUC
2 NMU employees test for culinary certification
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two NMU employees took a practical exam to be a Certified Executive Chef. This is the second highest certification in the cooking world. “This certification marks a certain point in my career. If I am successful today, then that will show that I really have achieved a certain skill level in the industry.”
WLUC
Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio Deer Poll coming to Rapid River
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s firearm deer season in the U.P. To celebrate, Trails and Tales Outdoor Radio is hosting a Deer Poll at Rapid River Knifeworks this weekend. Hunters will show off their deer, win prizes and swap hunting stories. Prizes for the biggest deer and other raffles include outdoor gear such as guns and knives.
WLUC
Marquette Ladies Night Out kicks off holiday shopping season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette’s Ladies Night saw a big crowd kick off their holiday shopping Thursday night. More than 50 local businesses took part in the event including 906 Sports Bar and Grill, Boomerang Retro and Relics and Campfire Co-Works. The Marquette DDA says thousands attend Ladies...
WLUC
Marquette brewery hosts swing music band
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got in the “swing” of music at a concert in a Marquette brewery. The Westerly Winds Big Band features songs from Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller and they hoped to get people in a dancing mood. Westerly Winds’ played at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon and this is their first performance of the season.
WLUC
1 injured, 2 buildings ‘total loss’ in Iron River structure fire
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release, the West Iron County Fire Department (WICFD) Chief said his department was called to a structure fire on the 800 block of West Adams Street in Iron River at 1:51 p.m. local time on Saturday. Due to the Michigan deer season, automatic mutual aid was activated with the Caspian Gaastra Volunteer Fire Department.
WLUC
The Crystal Falls Business Association hosts second Buckfest event
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Firearm deer season 2022 is underway and the Crystal Falls Business Association (CFBA) hosted its second Buckfest event on Saturday. The event took place in Crystal Falls behind Crystal Theater. During the event, there were more than five deer brought in. This was a contest where whoever brought in the heaviest deer got the most points.
WLUC
Marquette County Quilters’ Association holds Autumn Comforts Quilt Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Quilters Association held the bi-annual Autumn Comforts Quilt Show this weekend. The show featured more than 280 quilts. Other quilted items such as purses, rugs, mats, and dolls were also featured. Quilt Show Co-Chair, Patty Beyer, describes the featured art as “inspiring.”. “Actually,...
WLUC
Salvation Army to give away 800 donated coats
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army recently received a donation of 800 gently used coats. The nonprofit decided to give them away. Anyone who needs a coat can pick one up at either the Salvation Army of Escanaba or Marquette while supplies last. There are coats of all sizes and styles. The Salvation Army will also give away some other winter gear items such as hats and gloves.
WLUC
Autumn Comforts Quilt Show takes over Northern Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - These aren’t your grandma’s quilts. The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will have a variety of fabric art on display. The quilts feature traditional and more modern arts styles. The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
WLUC
Negaunee coffee shop has Girls’ Day Out to kick off holiday shopping
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire Coffee in Negaunee had a Girls’ Day Out on Saturday to support small businesses. The coffee shop intended to have a variety of vendors available for women doing some holiday shopping. However, half the vendors were unable to attend because of bad weather. “We...
WLUC
Schwalbach’s Kitchens contributes to TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schwalbach’s Kitchens in Marquette is helping feed a hungry neighbor this season. For the 12th year, Schwalbach’s is collecting its canned food for the TV6 Canathon. It even has an incentive for donors, if you donate 12 cans to Schwalbach’s, you’ll receive a free...
WLUC
Big Bay man seriously injured in two vehicle crash near Wetmore Landing
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, November 18, around 1:13 P.M, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing. A pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Marquette man was driving northbound when he began to lose control...
WLUC
Ishpeming church raises money for Cancer Care of Marquette County
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The ladies at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Ishpeming held a fundraiser for Cancer Care of Marquette County on Friday. A ladies’ shopping night brought in vendors who sell holiday gifts and donate raffle prizes. The benefit gives raffle proceeds and dinner donations to...
WLUC
Food for Fines returns to Peter White Public Library
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is once again partnering with the TV6 Canathon with the Food For Fines program. Anyone with overdue library fines will be able to donate to the TV6 Canathon to waive those fines. There is no limit to the dollar amount of...
