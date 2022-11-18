MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team went to overtime with the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears, coming out on top 90-86.Max Bjorklund once again led the charge for the Wildcats, pouring in 34 points, his third time with 30+ this season. His season average sits at 27.8. Bjorklund shot 13-22 (59.1%) from the floor with several big baskets down the stretch. He went blow for blow with the Bears’ Antwan Simmons, who led the way with 35 points.Brian Parzych added 19 while Carson Smith chipped in 14 for the ‘Cats.NMU is now 4-0 on the young season with a trip downstate to Hillsdale on the schedule for Sunday.

