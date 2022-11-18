ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Two Chicago Police officers hurt in West Ridge crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are recovering after a crash in the West Ridge neighborhood. It happened around 5:30 Sunday evening near Pratt and Rockwell. Police say the officers were driving with their emergency lights on when another SUV drove through an intersection. The impact of the crash sent the squad car through the fence of a nearby home. The injured officers were hospitalized in good condition. The other driver was not hurt. 
CHICAGO, IL
Page Six

Socialite Janna Bullock’s ex arrested in alleged Hamptons dognapping

An Upper East Side socialite was the victim of an alleged dognapping by her ex-boyfriend. High-flying New York socialite Janna Bullock — who made a fortune flipping homes in Manhattan and on Long Island — had her beloved dog Boris swiped from her Hamptons home on the chic Meadow Lane on Oct. 23. Now local cops tell us that Bullock’s ex-boyfriend Kevin Richards — whom we hear she dated for three years, and broke up with over six months ago — was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly swiping the pooch. He has been charged with grand larceny in...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

