The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
No beer at the World Cup? Explaining Qatar's controversial alcohol rules for 2022

It seems the officials overseeing plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have not quenched their thirst when it comes to making major late changes to tournament plans. The 100-days-to-go countdown was primed to commence when the decision to move the host nation’s opening Group A game against Ecuador was shifted from November 21 to November 20, so it could also be the first game of the competition.
FIFA World Cup trophy 2022: Worth, size, weight and is it made of real gold?

The chance to lift one of the most coveted prizes in international sport is back on the horizon, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar. Over the next four weeks, players from 32 nations will be dreaming of getting their hands on global football's most iconic piece of silverware.
How to fill out World Cup bracket 2022: Sample and tips to help you make the best picks

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events across the entire globe, and with those eyeballs comes plenty of fun and games!. One of the most enjoyable experiences for football fans is to fill out a full World Cup bracket and watch as your predictions come to life — or, more likely, watch them crash and burn! Both are fun, if you can try not to take your picks too seriously. The fun is in the thrill of the match, after all!
Fake injuries at World Cup 2022: Why do players dive, flop and simulate?

Football, or soccer as some know it, has an unfortunate reputation for players faking injuries. Otherwise also known as diving or simulation, these fake injuries often rub fans the wrong way and can leave players red-faced if they aren't convincing enough. The practice has been part of the sport for...
England World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all Three Lions games in Qatar

Optimistic England fans will be hoping for third time lucky as Gareth Southgate's side launch their bid in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have come up short in their last two major tournament appearances, with a semifinal loss to Croatia at Russia 2018 and penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.
Rugby League World Cup 2021: When is the final?

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup has reached its crescendo, with Old Trafford to host both the men's and women's finals. Australia and Samoa will contest the men's crown, whilst Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in the women's final. The Sporting News has all the key details.
Is soccer now America's fifth major sport? Plenty of evidence that it has definitely arrived in the USA

As Philadelphia traversed from late afternoon to late evening on the first Saturday of November, the fanatics who hold the city’s sports teams dear watched as their Union lost the grip on soccer's MLS Cup in a humbling penalty-kick shootout against LAFC and their Phillies fell to the Houston Astros for the fourth time in six games to lose baseball’s World Series.
