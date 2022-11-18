ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Netherlands defence brings best chance to finally win World Cup, says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The current Netherlands side are capable of doing what the 1998 team should have, and finally winning the World Cup, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. The former Chelsea forward believes they are much more than “dark horses”.Hasselbaink was part of the squad that went so close in 1998, only losing to Ronaldo’s Brazil in the semi-finals on penalties, and says French clubmates told him that they were glad they didn’t have to play the Dutch. While that speaks to the immense quality of that Netherlands team, Hasselbaink believes that this side can go further.“I do think they have got...
ng-sportingnews.com

Fake injuries at World Cup 2022: Why do players dive, flop and simulate?

Football, or soccer as some know it, has an unfortunate reputation for players faking injuries. Otherwise also known as diving or simulation, these fake injuries often rub fans the wrong way and can leave players red-faced if they aren't convincing enough. The practice has been part of the sport for...
ng-sportingnews.com

No beer at the World Cup? Explaining Qatar's controversial alcohol rules for 2022

It seems the officials overseeing plans for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have not quenched their thirst when it comes to making major late changes to tournament plans. The 100-days-to-go countdown was primed to commence when the decision to move the host nation’s opening Group A game against Ecuador was shifted from November 21 to November 20, so it could also be the first game of the competition.
ng-sportingnews.com

England World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all Three Lions games in Qatar

Optimistic England fans will be hoping for third time lucky as Gareth Southgate's side launch their bid in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have come up short in their last two major tournament appearances, with a semifinal loss to Croatia at Russia 2018 and penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.
ng-sportingnews.com

England World Cup squad 2022: Final 26 players for Three Lions' national football team roster in Qatar

England fans are expectant once againfor the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having reached the final of Euro 2021 last summer and the last four at Russia 2018. Gareth Southgate has taken the Three Lions closer to glory than any other manager since they last lifted the World Cup in 1966 — and Euro 2022 glory for the nation's women's side has only heightened excitement ahead of the journey to Qatar.
ng-sportingnews.com

FIFA World Cup trophy 2022: Worth, size, weight and is it made of real gold?

The chance to lift one of the most coveted prizes in international sport is back on the horizon, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar. Over the next four weeks, players from 32 nations will be dreaming of getting their hands on global football's most iconic piece of silverware.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is soccer now America's fifth major sport? Plenty of evidence that it has definitely arrived in the USA

As Philadelphia traversed from late afternoon to late evening on the first Saturday of November, the fanatics who hold the city’s sports teams dear watched as their Union lost the grip on soccer's MLS Cup in a humbling penalty-kick shootout against LAFC and their Phillies fell to the Houston Astros for the fourth time in six games to lose baseball’s World Series.
LIVERPOOL, PA

