ksl.com
Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation
LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
ksl.com
Man charged with pulling razor blade on woman during Salt Lake flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A Syracuse man is facing federal charges accusing him of threatening a woman with a straightedge razor during an airplane flight. Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, was charged Tuesday in U.S. District Court with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on an aircraft.
ksl.com
Police: 2 found dead in Clearfield home, 1 person is in custody
CLEARFIELD — A person is in custody after police found two adults dead in a home in Clearfield on Wednesday afternoon. Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett said officers responded to a call shortly after 3 p.m. from a family member of the victims who discovered their bodies in a home near 750 North and 1050 West.
ksl.com
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint
OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
