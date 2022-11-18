Read full article on original website
Texas A&M fires head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said Monday in a release. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said in a statement. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle named ABCA president for 2023
Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle recently was named the president of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) for 2023. Schlossnagle will officially begin his presidency and lead the ABCA executive Committee at the association’s annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 5-8.
Texas A&M OL PJ Williams arrested on marijuana charge
Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an erratic driving traffic stop. According to the police report, Williams had 7.7 ounces of marijuana in a black bag with a Texas A&M football name tag attached to it. Williams was released from the Brazos County Jail on a $5,000 surety bond. A state jail felony is punishable by 180 days to two years jail time and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Student Bonfire postpones burn night
Texas A&M's Student Bonfire has postponed its burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. A new burn date is to be determined. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement. "We have inherited a reputation for accountability and safety built by Bonfire over the last 20 years, and we honor that every day. We know that this decision is in the best interest of participants, attendees, the local community, and the Tradition."
