In a feat of acrobatic skill, two people crossed peaks on a highwire at Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo, California. In this video, two acrobats using only their arms to balance, cross a taught line. Drone footage captures the spectacular achievement from above to give an idea of the height and space during the performance. The ‘highliners’ had security harnesses attached at the waist to prevent a fall to the ground.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO