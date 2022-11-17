ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goats Defy the Laws of Physics to Evade Grizzly Bear

A hungry grizzly bear was left, well, hungry after a pair of gravity-defying mountain goats descended the side of a dangerously narrow cliff face to avoid becoming the predator’s lunch. Check out the goats’ evasive tactics in the viral clip below. The three-minute video doesn’t capture much action—fortunately...
gripped.com

Adam Ondra Just Sent the Second Hardest Route of His Life

Today, Adam Ondra sent what he calls the “second hardest route of my life,” a first ascent of Zvěřinec 5.15c (9b+) at his home crag of Moravian Karst in Czechia. The route name translates to “menagerie,” and features two distinct halves, a 5.15a followed by a 5.15b.
scitechdaily.com

Eroded Beauty in the Sahara Desert Revealed in Stunning Astronaut Photo

Dark, flat-topped mesas stand out amid the surrounding lighter-toned landscape in northwest Sudan. This detailed photograph, taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), shows dark surfaces in the hyper-arid eastern Sahara Desert in Sudan. These surfaces are flat-topped mesas that rise 230–460 feet (70–140 meters) above the surrounding lighter-toned landscape. The mesas are defined by vertical cliffs cut into by numerous small gullies, producing a heavily indented pattern. For scale, the smaller mesa measures about 6 miles (10 kilometers) long.
The Tribune

Watch two tight rope walkers cross between mountains at Bishop Peak in California

In a feat of acrobatic skill, two people crossed peaks on a highwire at Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo, California. In this video, two acrobats using only their arms to balance, cross a taught line. Drone footage captures the spectacular achievement from above to give an idea of the height and space during the performance. The ‘highliners’ had security harnesses attached at the waist to prevent a fall to the ground.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
tinyhousetalk.com

Family of Four’s Full-Time Lux Camping Setup

Just wait until you see the incredible off-roading rig this family lives in — full-time! Julie, Chris and their two boys loved camping and kept taking longer and longer trips until they realized they could put “normal” behind them and DIY their own overlanding, lux camping set-up!
a-z-animals.com

Watch Black Bears Recreate Free Solo in Harrowing Vertical Wall Climb

Watch Black Bears Recreate Free Solo in Harrowing Vertical Wall Climb. Fans of the 2018 movie ‘Free Solo’ – the unflinching portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold – will be drawing many parallels with this plucky little bear. In an extraordinary display of laid-back parenting, this Mom bear is climbing a vertical cliff. The footage was captured by nature enthusiast, Stephanie Latimer, whilst she was kayaking in 2014 and has already been viewed more than 18 million times.
TEXAS STATE
gripped.com

Veteran Rockies Climbers Establish New Mixed Routes

Raphael Slawinski and Alik Berg teamed up to make the first ascent of Rastapopoulos on the east side of Mount Kidd in Kananaskis Country. The mountain has several esthetic lines that form each season. And in Banff, another steep new pitch got a likely first ascent. Rastapopoulos is a two-pitch...
Outsider.com

Peregrine Falcon Shares Its Kill With Another Falcon Mid-Air in Wild Video

In this crazy video posted to Instagram, a peregrine falcon mother swaps its kill with its offspring while still flying. The mother and offspring duo tactfully transfers the kill so the mother can fly off and find more prey. One person in the comment section referred to the insane exchange as “air supply transfer,” and we couldn’t agree more. The move was carried out with uncanny precision.
cohaitungchi.com

How Long Does It Take To Hike 7 Miles (Answered)

Most people envision spending hours trekking through the woods and scaling steep mountains when they think of hiking. But what if you don’t want an extreme challenge? What if you just want to go for a walk in the woods? So, how long does it take to hike 7 miles?

