BATON ROUGE – LSU continued its climb up the CFP Rankings on Tuesday as the Tigers moved up another spot to No. 5 in the latest edition of the poll. After debuting at No. 10 on Nov. 1, LSU has climbed in the poll in all four weeks. The Tigers moved up three spots to No. 7 following its win over Alabama and then moved up one spot to No. 6 last week after a victory over Arkansas.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO