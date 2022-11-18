Read full article on original website
McNeese’s Davey and McMahon take home accolades
McNeese linebacker Micah Davey has been named this week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. In addition, the redshirt freshman from Baton Rouge was voted as the Louisiana Defensive Player of the Week along with Cowboy senior running back Deonta McMahon for Offensive Player of the Week for their play in Saturday’s 24-20 win over Lamar to recapture the Battle of the Border trophy.
LSU moves up one spot to No. 5 in CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE – LSU continued its climb up the CFP Rankings on Tuesday as the Tigers moved up another spot to No. 5 in the latest edition of the poll. After debuting at No. 10 on Nov. 1, LSU has climbed in the poll in all four weeks. The Tigers moved up three spots to No. 7 following its win over Alabama and then moved up one spot to No. 6 last week after a victory over Arkansas.
Festival International Announces Official Artist
Festival International de Louisiana recently announced the Official Festival Artist for Spring 2023. According to a report from Festival International, Lu Wixon, has been selected. Wixon will create next year’s artwork that will be used to represent the culture and energy of Festival International. Lu Wixon is a originally...
Christmas Comes Early Sweepstakes Sponsored by Armentor Jewelers
The holiday season is upon us and we want to help you with the Christmas Comes Early Sweepstakes Presented by Armentor Jewelers!. Go to the rewards club today and enter in for a chance to win a $500 VISA Gift Card. Armentor Jewelers locally owned in Lafayette And New Iberia...
