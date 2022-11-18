ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Chris Hemsworth's Wife and Kids Are Incredibly Supportive of His Career

There’s simply so much to say about Chris Hemsworth’s impressive career as an actor. One of the biggest roles he’s known for to date happens to be Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers star has also appeared in other major projects such as Extraction on Netflix, 12 Strong, and Spiderhead.
E! News

Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting

Watch: Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect. Thor is putting down the hammer for a little while. The Spiderhead actor recently revealed he is looking to take a break from the big screens to spend more time with wife Elsa Pataky and their children: 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. As for what led to this change of priority, Chris had an eye-opening moment while working on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.
PopSugar

Chris Hemsworth Will Be Eternally Jacked Thanks to Endurance Training

Watch how Chris Hemsworth challenges every single one of his muscles to move like a superhero for the rest of his life. Chris Hemsworth takes on extreme physical challenges to defeat the aging process. With intense endurance training, Hemsworth taps his strongest and least-used muscles in rowing, weightlifting, and rope climbing way into the clouds to keep his energy up and his entire body strong. If we can take on endurance training for a couple hours a week, we can all plan to move a little more like we're immortal.
Prevention

Sharon Stone, 64, Opens Up About Finding a ‘Large Fibroid Tumor’ After Misdiagnosis

Actress Sharon Stone reveals she was misdiagnosed before finally finding a “large fibroid tumor.”. The 64-year-old opened up about her frustration in an Instagram Story. Stone encouraged followers to get a second opinion if they don’t feel heard by their medical professional. After experiencing extreme pain, actress Sharon...
HOLAUSA

Elsa Pataky shares her excitement for her kids’ jiu-jitsu prowess

Elsa Pataky is proud of her kids. The Spanish actress took to Instagram to celebrate some of her children’s achievements, including their win of the BJJ Australian Open 2023 tournament, where the two won gold. RELATED: Chris Hemsworth shows off his incredible physique while surfing...
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Decider.com

Roslyn Singleton, Who Appeared on ‘AGT’ After Cancer Battle Went Viral, Dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on shows like America’s Got Talent and The Ellen Degeneres Show after going viral during her emotional cancer battle, has died. She was 39. Singleton first appeared on our screens two years ago, when her husband Ray Singleton uploaded a video of himself serenading her just before she went in for surgery for her brain cancer. He confirmed her passing in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
netflixjunkie.com

When Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed He Fathered a Child With a Staffer

Arnold Schwarzenegger made it big in every industry that he stepped into. Not only is he considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history, but also one of the richest Hollywood actors. And in between all this, The Terminator actor also managed to be the Governor of California. Now it is almost impossible to not get involved in a controversy in two of the above-mentioned fields, and Arnold got involved in a lot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Christina Applegate’s early MS symptoms make it clear that the disease can be mistaken for everyday aches. Here’s what you need to know

Christina Applegate attends a ceremony honoring Christina Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. It’s easy to shrug off a bit of numbness in your hand or losing your footing here and there. Unfortunately, as actor Christina Applegate learned in 2021, those usually not-so-worrisome symptoms can sometimes be a sign of something more serious. Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) during filming of the third—and what was already to be the final season—of the Netflix show Dead to Me.
Upworthy

Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp

Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed the cutest member of their community on board 2 days back when their chimpanzee Mahale gave birth via emergency C-section after natural labor stopped progressing. The animal care team decided to intervene surgically after noticing that the labor progressions at present could hurt both mother and child. Kucheza, the baby chimp, was born at 12:48 p.m. via C-Section.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IndieWire

Chris Hemsworth Says Next ‘Thor’ Role Will ‘Probably Be the Finale’ for His Character

Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to say goodbye to Thor. The longtime MCU staple and “Thor: Love and Thunder” star revealed that after four standalone films and over 10 years as the God of Thunder, it may be time to bid farewell to the role. “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.” He added, “You have...

