Fifth Round of Pandemic Student Food Benefits Approved
Parents of children who lost access to the summer meal programs during COVID-19 may be eligible to apply for pandemic food benefits. Governor Abbott announced Wednesday that Texas was approved for a fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) through the federal taxpayer-funded program. The Texas Health and Human...
Plan Ahead for Dining Out on Turkey Day
What is better than a Thanksgiving Day feast? A Thanksgiving Day feast with no messy kitchen to clean up afterward!. Hungry North Texans who don’t want to cook and clean on November 24 can be thankful for the cornucopia of eateries staying open for Turkey Day. Holiday eaters can spend the day restaurant hopping, stuffing their bellies with stuffing, and raising their spirits with spirits.
North Texas Multifamily Housing Market Showing Resilience
Despite challenging headwinds like rising interest rates and diminishing demand, the North Texas multifamily housing market continues to enjoy several positive trends. Apartment developers are now looking beyond Dallas-Fort Worth, building in surrounding North Texas towns like Sherman, Aubrey, Waxahachie, and Ennis. Jörg Mast, executive vice president of capital markets...
Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks
A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
DISD Whistleblowers | ‘What Do You Know About School Law?’
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, school districts across the State of Texas are required to submit job contracts valued at $500,000 or more to their Board of Trustees for approval. Those high-dollar contracts must also be put out for public bids to deter corruption and to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not wasted.
