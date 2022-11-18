11/17/22 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Layla Smith

Despite a relentless effort by the Boilermakers, the No. 19 Purdue volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-23, 25-20 and 25-11) at No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. A close first set saw a 22-20 Boilermaker lead before the Huskers came back to close it out. Meanwhile, in set two, Purdue got out to a hot start with an 11-5 advantage before Nebraska (23-2, 15-2) fought its way back into the game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO