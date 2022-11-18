ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

11/17/22 Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, Layla Smith

By Cole Crider
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
Sophomore guard Layla Smith shoots the ball Thursday night against SIU-E. Cole Crider | Staff Photographer

11/17/22 Purdue 100, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 58

The Purdue women's basketball team built a 20-point lead after one quarter, 29-9, and cruise…

The Exponent

Women's Basketball: Purdue-Indiana State live thread

Purdue women's basketball takes on Indiana State in Mackey Arena. The Boilers look for their fourth win before going to Cancún, Mexico. Final: Purdue-77, Indiana State-54. Purdue finishes with the 23-point victory. 2:54 4Q: Jayla Smith hits a layup to give her 9 points in the second half. Smith...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Exponent

Boilers chop down Sycamores with strong second half

After going into the locker rooms up just 4 points, the Boilermakers held Indiana State to just 7 points in the third quarter to build an insurmountable 18-point lead. Purdue women’s basketball (4-0) finished the Sunday afternoon game in Mackey Arena with a 77-54 victory over the Sycamores (2-1).
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue volleyball loses 3-0 at No. 6 Nebraska

Despite a relentless effort by the Boilermakers, the No. 19 Purdue volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-23, 25-20 and 25-11) at No. 6 Nebraska on Sunday afternoon. A close first set saw a 22-20 Boilermaker lead before the Huskers came back to close it out. Meanwhile, in set two, Purdue got out to a hot start with an 11-5 advantage before Nebraska (23-2, 15-2) fought its way back into the game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

11/18/22 Purdue Volleyball Senior Night

After defeating Michigan, 3-1, in Holloway Gymnasium on Friday night, departing members of the Purdue volleyball team were honored. They included defensive specialist Ava Torrance, libero Maddie Schermerhorn, and outside hitters Emma Ellis, Maddy Chinn and Madeline Koch, all seniors, as well as graduate students middle blocker Hannah Clayton and setter Grace Balensiefer.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue football scrapes by Wildcats 17-9

Down 8 points, Northwestern got the ball back with seven minutes to score. Without a reliable passing game, the Wildcats ran the ball 10 straight times and came away with no points, solidifying their defeat. Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) defeated Northwestern (1-10, 1-7 Big Ten) 17-9 during a cold...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

11/18/22 No. 19 Purdue 3, Michigan 1

On Senior Night, the No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 10-7 Big Ten) knocked off the Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 6-11 Big Ten), 3-1, in Holloway Gymnasium on Friday night. The Boilers won, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-22. At the conclusion of the match, the team celebrated all of the outgoing players:...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers win Senior Night matchup with Michigan, 3-1

The Purdue volleyball team had 3 players in double-digit kills in its final home match of the season to help put Michigan away, 3-1, on Friday night. In what was called a “SportsCenter Top 10 kind of play” by Purdue Volleyball Instagram, an incredible dig by Purdue senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn saw her take a desperation swing on the floor that just got the ball over the net to keep the Boilermakers alive at match point in the first set.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

