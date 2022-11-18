ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah-born Buu Nygren will be the youngest president in Navajo Nation history

NAVAJO NATION — When he's sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation this January, Buu Nygren's administration will make history on a number of fronts. His running mate, Richelle Montoya, will be the tribe's first female vice president. Nygren, who was born in Blanding, will be the first Utah-born president since the tribal government was restructured in 1991. He might even be the first Utah-born leader since legendary Chief Manuelito, who died in 1893 after presiding over the tribe during the "Long Walk."
Latinas make history by leading Utah's legislative minority

SALT LAKE CITY — The 65th Utah State Legislature will be a historic one, with Latinas holding both House and Senate minority leader positions for the first time in history. Rep. Angela Romero is the first person of color and the second woman to serve as Utah House minority leader. Sen. Luz Escamilla is the new Senate minority leader and was the first Latina elected to the Utah State Senate and the first immigrant elected to the Utah State Legislature. The Senate and House each elected all-female minority leadership teams.
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain

SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
