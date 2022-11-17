McDowell County has been chosen as the subject of a comprehensive survey of historic buildings and landscapes. Funding for this architectural survey comes from the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund, for hurricanes Florence and Michael. Because the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared a major disaster in McDowell County following both storms, the county is an eligible location for planning projects intended to document the degree of damage from past storms as well as provide preparedness for future disasters.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO