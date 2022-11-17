Read full article on original website
Carroll Henderson Forbes
Carroll Henderson Forbes, age 74, of Crossnore, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 18th. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Kit Carson and Mildred Henderson Forbes. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Marcella Kay Vance Forbes, as well as a brother-in-law, Lee Watson, and sisters-in-law, Adele Forbes and Melissa Forbes.
Emerson Howard (Sonny) Autrey
Emerson Howard (Sonny) Autrey, 74, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. He was born in Marion, NC but spent the majority of his life in Yancey County (Busick). Sonny heroically served our country in the Vietnam War. He was proceeded in...
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 11/13 – 11/20/22
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty). Andrew Paul Jackson, 23 of Bakersville, NC. Detective J. Masters arrested Jackson for misdemeanor possession of sch IV, sch VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon. He was issued $5,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 11/30/2022.
NC Preservation Office Begins McDowell County Architectural Survey
McDowell County has been chosen as the subject of a comprehensive survey of historic buildings and landscapes. Funding for this architectural survey comes from the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund, for hurricanes Florence and Michael. Because the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared a major disaster in McDowell County following both storms, the county is an eligible location for planning projects intended to document the degree of damage from past storms as well as provide preparedness for future disasters.
Spruce Pine System Pressure Advisory
The water consumers of the Town of Spruce Pine, in Mitchell County, are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a broken water main. The area affected includes:. Reservoir Road, Pitt Road, Beaver Creek Road, Elm Street, George Gap Road, Upper Hanging Rock Road,...
FREE Thanksgiving Meals
The Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church in Burnsville will have their 20th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for the Community on Thursday, November 24th from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm Dining room of the Family Life Center. Pick-up 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. For delivery call 828-682-2835. The Neighbors Feeding...
Record Thanksgiving travel expected at AVL
Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach record numbers this year at Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), so passengers scheduled to fly next week should be prepared. AVL tracks passenger numbers for Wednesday through Sunday of Thanksgiving holiday week each year, and the numbers reported this year are the highest in the airport’s history. The busiest days will be Wednesday, November 23, Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27.
Heritage Basketball – Subway Players of the Game – 2022-23
During the Heritage Varsity Girls and Boys Basketball games the WKYK Broadcast team. will select a Girls and Boys Player of the Game. The winner during each broadcast game receives a 12 inch Sub Meal from “Subway of Burnsville”
