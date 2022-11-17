Kenneth David Welch, age 85, of Rebels Creek Road in Bakersville, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. Born on February 1, 1937 in the Relief community of Mitchell County. He was the son of the late Carl Henry and Gladys Snavely Welch. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Welch who passed away in 2021 and a sister, Helen Bartlett.

BAKERSVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO