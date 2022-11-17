Read full article on original website
Kenneth David Welch
Kenneth David Welch, age 85, of Rebels Creek Road in Bakersville, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home. Born on February 1, 1937 in the Relief community of Mitchell County. He was the son of the late Carl Henry and Gladys Snavely Welch. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Welch who passed away in 2021 and a sister, Helen Bartlett.
Emerson Howard (Sonny) Autrey
Emerson Howard (Sonny) Autrey, 74, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. He was born in Marion, NC but spent the majority of his life in Yancey County (Busick). Sonny heroically served our country in the Vietnam War. He was proceeded in...
FREE Thanksgiving Meals
The Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church in Burnsville will have their 20th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for the Community on Thursday, November 24th from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm Dining room of the Family Life Center. Pick-up 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. For delivery call 828-682-2835. The Neighbors Feeding...
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 11/13 – 11/20/22
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty). Andrew Paul Jackson, 23 of Bakersville, NC. Detective J. Masters arrested Jackson for misdemeanor possession of sch IV, sch VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon. He was issued $5,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 11/30/2022.
Record Thanksgiving travel expected at AVL
Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach record numbers this year at Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), so passengers scheduled to fly next week should be prepared. AVL tracks passenger numbers for Wednesday through Sunday of Thanksgiving holiday week each year, and the numbers reported this year are the highest in the airport’s history. The busiest days will be Wednesday, November 23, Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27.
