From the Dean of Libraries - to the OSU community:. You have probably just read the Provost’s announcement that we are suspending our negotiations with Elsevier for the remainder of this year. We did not make this decision lightly. Our Elsevier contract represents more than one-fifth of our entire collections budget at OSU, and we know that this decision will be disruptive. We do think that this action is an important step towards the equitable and financially sustainable future we described, and the Faculty Senate affirmed, in our Principles Guiding Negotiations with Journal Vendors.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO