Bakersville, NC

Jesse Pendley

Jesse Pendley, age 77, of Vaughn Lane in Spruce Pine, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Born on August 26, 1945 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Theo and Ella McClellan Pendley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers; Paul, Jay, and Buster and his sister, Beulah.
SPRUCE PINE, NC
Carroll Henderson Forbes

Carroll Henderson Forbes, age 74, of Crossnore, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 18th. A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late Kit Carson and Mildred Henderson Forbes. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Marcella Kay Vance Forbes, as well as a brother-in-law, Lee Watson, and sisters-in-law, Adele Forbes and Melissa Forbes.
CROSSNORE, NC
Emerson Howard (Sonny) Autrey

Emerson Howard (Sonny) Autrey, 74, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home. He was born in Marion, NC but spent the majority of his life in Yancey County (Busick). Sonny heroically served our country in the Vietnam War. He was proceeded in...
MARION, NC
FREE Thanksgiving Meals

The Higgins Memorial United Methodist Church in Burnsville will have their 20th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for the Community on Thursday, November 24th from 11:30 am – 2:00 pm Dining room of the Family Life Center. Pick-up 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. For delivery call 828-682-2835. The Neighbors Feeding...
BURNSVILLE, NC
Stabbing Death at Walmart in Marion

An investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing incident in the parking lot of the Walmart on Sugar Hill Road in Marion. The Marion Police Department reported the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. (11/19/22) When police arrived they discovered 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana, of Marion,...
MARION, NC
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 11/13 – 11/20/22

(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty). Andrew Paul Jackson, 23 of Bakersville, NC. Detective J. Masters arrested Jackson for misdemeanor possession of sch IV, sch VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed weapon. He was issued $5,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 11/30/2022.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Record Thanksgiving travel expected at AVL

Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach record numbers this year at Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), so passengers scheduled to fly next week should be prepared. AVL tracks passenger numbers for Wednesday through Sunday of Thanksgiving holiday week each year, and the numbers reported this year are the highest in the airport’s history. The busiest days will be Wednesday, November 23, Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27.
ASHEVILLE, NC

