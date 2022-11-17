Jesse Pendley, age 77, of Vaughn Lane in Spruce Pine, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Born on August 26, 1945 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Theo and Ella McClellan Pendley. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers; Paul, Jay, and Buster and his sister, Beulah.

SPRUCE PINE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO