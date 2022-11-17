Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
The CEO of payments giant Visa says that more regulation is needed for the crypto space to regain user confidence after the FTX collapse. In a new interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, the outgoing Visa CEO Al Kelly says he hopes the downfall of FTX will speed up oversight of the crypto market.
cryptogazette.com
It’s been just revealed that Visa is addressing the issues that are required for the trust to come back to the crypto space. Check out the latest reports below. The CEO of payments giant Visa says that more regulation is needed for the crypto space to regain user confidence after the FTX collapse.
cryptopotato.com
Orbeon Protocol Setting New Highs by Bringing Venture Capital and Crowdfunding to the Blockchain
Venture capital has powered some of the most disruptive companies in the world. From Facebook to Airbnb and Uber, some of the most innovative startups got their early capital from venture capital firms. Now, the venture model could itself face disruption. Orbeon Protocol is a decentralized crypto venture capital and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Securrency’s Patent for “Compliance Aware” Token Framework: a Step Towards Liquid, Digital Assets Marketplace
Securrency, a developer of institutional-grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, announced that it has received a United States patent for its Compliance Aware Token Framework (CATF). This framework is a critical step in Securrency’s four-phase vision that includes:. Tokenizing financial assets at scale. Interconnecting global marketplaces on universal transaction...
coingeek.com
The challenges of bringing the world on-chain at the ‘Blockchain in Business’ event
What services and efficiencies can blockchain deliver to businesses? That was the main question various academics and Bitcoin SV (BSV) entrepreneurs answered at today’s Blockchain in Business event in Sydney, Australia. The most important issues, presenters agreed, centered around keeping verifiable records on a permanent and trusted ledger—one that must have the ability to scale to meet the Big Data the world needs.
crowdfundinsider.com
Daylight, the LGBTQIA+ Digital Banking Platform, Raises $15M
Daylight, which claims to be the “first” and “only” digital bank designed to build the financial products and services to help queer people live their best lives, announced $15 million in new financing led by Anthemis Group, “with participation from CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, and Gaingels, among others.”
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Leverages MPC to Provide “Secure” Digital Asset Custody Solutions
Amidst recent escalating concerns over digital asset security, global blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group announced that it is “utilizing the multi-party computation (MPC) technology as part of a multi-layered security architecture to ensure the highest security standards of its digital asset custody solutions.”. The multi-layered security architecture developed by...
coinchapter.com
DPS Cyber Security Crypto Recovery Firm simplifies the process for its clients of recovering their digital assets.
DPS Cyber Security is now widely recognized as one of the best crypto investigation and recovery firms in the world. As part of its recent growth, the firm has introduced additional methods to assist customers who have either misplaced their cryptocurrency wallets or fallen victim to cybercrime. Knowing the perpetrator...
cryptoglobe.com
In a recent interview, Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. (aka “Al Kelly”), who is Chairman and CEO of Visa Inc., said that he hopes that the collapse of FTX will lead to good crypto regulation, which is “what’s necessary to build back confidence for people.”. According to...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Paysend Introduces Remittance Solution to Drive Financial Inclusion in Northern Central America
Paysend, the UK-based fintech, introduced Paysend Libre, which will “allow unbanked users in Northern Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador) to receive remittances from the U.S. instantly to a Paysend virtual Mastercard digital card.”. The virtual card is ready “to use in minutes for cash withdrawals and online purchases,...
thefastmode.com
IoT Company Soracom to List on Tokyo Stock Exchange
KDDI and SORACOM, a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity services, announced that SORACOM has applied to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Soracom joined the KDDI Group in August 2017. Since then, Soracom has grown its IoT connectivity platform to support over 5 million IoT connections for more than 20,000 customers worldwide in industries ranging from energy and manufacturing to payments, consumer electronics, healthcare, and agriculture.
ffnews.com
Fasanara Capital wins a new $200m mandate from major Canadian pension fund to support the global fintech ecosystem
Fasanara Capital – the London-based asset management and technology platform – announced today that it has won a strategic ca. $200m mandate from one of Canada’s largest pension funds. These latest funds will be used by Fasanara Capital to support further expansion of its global fintech ecosystem....
ValueWalk
Substantial Investor Confidence And Increasing Maturation In Alternative Asset Management Industry – EY
EY Global Alternative Fund Survey finds substantial investor confidence and increasing maturation in alternative asset management industry. Data suggests positive short-term performance and promising long-term positioning for the industry as 75% of investors feel managers met or exceeded performance expectations. Managers face pressure to drive inflows and organic growth by...
CNBC
Binance CEO says crypto 'will be fine' and announces industry recovery fund
The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine." Changpeng Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause...
Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace
Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
assetservicingtimes.com
EBA Clearing’s instant payment service RT1 marks fifth anniversary
EBA Clearing’s instant payment service RT1 marks fifth anniversary. EBA Clearing’s pan-European instant payment service RT1 has been on the forefront of the real-time payment ramp-up across Europe, since its inception 5 years ago, according to the payment infrastructure solutions provider. The service currently reaches 85 per cent...
one37pm.com
What are Layer 1 (L1) Solutions in the Blockchain, and Why Are They Important?
Blockchain is a system of recording information designed to make it difficult to change, alter, or hack the information once recorded. A blockchain is a digital ledger duplicated and distributed across an entire network of computer systems. All that information is stored in blocks that form a chain of historical reference.
cryptoslate.com
Cardano’s Hoskinson calls for stronger governance as FTX failure proves humans are ‘bad at being honest’
Input Output (IO) CEO Charles Hoskinson argued that cryptocurrency needs strong governance to avoid repeating what happened at the defunct FTX exchange. Delivering the keynote speech at IO ScotFest, Hoskinson spoke at length on Cardano’s governance phase, Voltaire. Using the failings at FTX for context, he said:. “Crypto didn’t...
cryptobusinessworld.com
UAE regulator embraces blockchain to accelerate commercial judgments
A judicial authority established by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Decree has taken on blockchain technology to save time and costs connected with the implementation of commercial decisions. ADGM Courts, the powerholder that supports the financial regulator Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM), has executed blockchain technology to assist with...
crowdfundinsider.com
PCI Security Standards Council Releases Standard for Mobile Payment Solutions
The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) published a new standard designed “to support the evolution of mobile payment acceptance solutions.”. PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) “builds on the existing PCI Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) and PCI Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) Standards, which individually address security requirements for solutions that enable merchants to accept cardholder PINs or contactless payments using a smartphone or other commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) mobile device.”
