ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptogazette.com

Visa Addresses What Can Bring Back Trust In The Crypto Space Following FTX Disaster

It’s been just revealed that Visa is addressing the issues that are required for the trust to come back to the crypto space. Check out the latest reports below. The CEO of payments giant Visa says that more regulation is needed for the crypto space to regain user confidence after the FTX collapse.
crowdfundinsider.com

Securrency’s Patent for “Compliance Aware” Token Framework: a Step Towards Liquid, Digital Assets Marketplace

Securrency, a developer of institutional-grade, blockchain-based financial and regulatory technology, announced that it has received a United States patent for its Compliance Aware Token Framework (CATF). This framework is a critical step in Securrency’s four-phase vision that includes:. Tokenizing financial assets at scale. Interconnecting global marketplaces on universal transaction...
coingeek.com

The challenges of bringing the world on-chain at the ‘Blockchain in Business’ event

What services and efficiencies can blockchain deliver to businesses? That was the main question various academics and Bitcoin SV (BSV) entrepreneurs answered at today’s Blockchain in Business event in Sydney, Australia. The most important issues, presenters agreed, centered around keeping verifiable records on a permanent and trusted ledger—one that must have the ability to scale to meet the Big Data the world needs.
crowdfundinsider.com

Daylight, the LGBTQIA+ Digital Banking Platform, Raises $15M

Daylight, which claims to be the “first” and “only” digital bank designed to build the financial products and services to help queer people live their best lives, announced $15 million in new financing led by Anthemis Group, “with participation from CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, and Gaingels, among others.”
crowdfundinsider.com

ChainUp Leverages MPC to Provide “Secure” Digital Asset Custody Solutions

Amidst recent escalating concerns over digital asset security, global blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group announced that it is “utilizing the multi-party computation (MPC) technology as part of a multi-layered security architecture to ensure the highest security standards of its digital asset custody solutions.”. The multi-layered security architecture developed by...
thefastmode.com

IoT Company Soracom to List on Tokyo Stock Exchange

KDDI and SORACOM, a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity services, announced that SORACOM has applied to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Soracom joined the KDDI Group in August 2017. Since then, Soracom has grown its IoT connectivity platform to support over 5 million IoT connections for more than 20,000 customers worldwide in industries ranging from energy and manufacturing to payments, consumer electronics, healthcare, and agriculture.
ValueWalk

Substantial Investor Confidence And Increasing Maturation In Alternative Asset Management Industry – EY

EY Global Alternative Fund Survey finds substantial investor confidence and increasing maturation in alternative asset management industry. Data suggests positive short-term performance and promising long-term positioning for the industry as 75% of investors feel managers met or exceeded performance expectations. Managers face pressure to drive inflows and organic growth by...
CNBC

Binance CEO says crypto 'will be fine' and announces industry recovery fund

The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine." Changpeng Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause...
PYMNTS

Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace

Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
assetservicingtimes.com

EBA Clearing’s instant payment service RT1 marks fifth anniversary

EBA Clearing’s instant payment service RT1 marks fifth anniversary. EBA Clearing’s pan-European instant payment service RT1 has been on the forefront of the real-time payment ramp-up across Europe, since its inception 5 years ago, according to the payment infrastructure solutions provider. The service currently reaches 85 per cent...
one37pm.com

What are Layer 1 (L1) Solutions in the Blockchain, and Why Are They Important?

Blockchain is a system of recording information designed to make it difficult to change, alter, or hack the information once recorded. A blockchain is a digital ledger duplicated and distributed across an entire network of computer systems. All that information is stored in blocks that form a chain of historical reference.
cryptobusinessworld.com

UAE regulator embraces blockchain to accelerate commercial judgments

A judicial authority established by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Decree has taken on blockchain technology to save time and costs connected with the implementation of commercial decisions. ADGM Courts, the powerholder that supports the financial regulator Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM), has executed blockchain technology to assist with...
crowdfundinsider.com

PCI Security Standards Council Releases Standard for Mobile Payment Solutions

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) published a new standard designed “to support the evolution of mobile payment acceptance solutions.”. PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) “builds on the existing PCI Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC) and PCI Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) Standards, which individually address security requirements for solutions that enable merchants to accept cardholder PINs or contactless payments using a smartphone or other commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) mobile device.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy