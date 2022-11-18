Read full article on original website
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
NME
Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album
Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
NME
Bob Dylan nearly chose ‘Little Willie’ for his stage name
Bob Dylan was nearly called ‘Little Willie’, according to love letters sent by the singer. The iconic US singer-songwriter – real name Robert Allen Zimmerman – considered a variety of potential stage names including ‘Little Willie’ and ‘Elston‘, as revealed in a collection of 42 love letters handwritten between 1957 and 1959.
NME
Fousheé: explosive and futuristic punk sounds from a true original
You’ve almost certainly heard Fousheé‘s music, even if you’re not fully aware of it. The New Jersey vocalist and guitarist’s track ‘Deep End’, first written in 2018, went viral on TikTok over the 2020 lockdown, with snippets of the song sprawling across the app and spilling out into all corners of social media. She went uncredited for a while before eventually revealing herself as the song’s creator in July 2020, catapulting her into the public consciousness and paving the way for ‘Time Machine’, a sweet, spooling project that showcased Fousheé’s artistic vulnerability and versatility.
NME
RedHook announce debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’ with Sly Withers-assisted single ‘Soju’
RedHook have released ‘Soju’, the latest single from their just-announced debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’. ‘Soju’ was produced by Stevie Knight, and enlists vocals from Sly Withers frontman Jono Mata, who contributes to the song’s second verse. The final chorus of the track is sung aloud by a live audience, recorded at RedHook’s headline show in Shellharbour earlier this year.
NME
Wilko Johnson, 1947-2022: proto-punk guitar pioneer with a fighting spirit
For a genre that seemed to roar out of nowhere, punk had many fathers. Iggy Pop, The MC5, the New York Dolls, The Modern Lovers. And, in the UK, Dr Feelgood, the Canvey Island R&B pub rockers whose driving energy and subversive attitude fed into the punk movement, and whose legendary guitarist Wilko Johnson died today (November 23) some ten years after doctors had given him mere months to live.
Kate Middleton Dazzles In Sparkling Tiara For Charles' First State Banquet As King
The Princess of Wales also wore a dress from one of her favorite, go-to designers.
NME
Vera Farmiga’s latest metal cover is of Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’
Vera Farmiga has covered Black Sabbath‘s ‘War Pigs’ at the Rock Academy. The Conjuring and Hawkeye actor has done several major metal covers this year, singing Iron Maiden‘s ‘The Trooper’ in September. Farmiga returned to Rock Academy, a music school in Woodstock, New York,...
NME
Watch ena mori’s live performance of ‘RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus
Filipino indie pop singer-songwriter ena mori returns to the iconic Wish 107.5 Bus for a live performance of ‘RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!’ off her debut album, ‘DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE!’. The performance, which you can watch below, was released onto Wish 107.5’s official YouTube channel on...
NME
Amapiano star DJ Sumbody murdered in drive-by shooting
Amapiano star DJ Sumbody has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa, his record label has confirmed. “Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died,” Sumsounds Music posted in a statement to Instagram on Sunday (November 20). “Details of his untimely death cannot be released but the...
NME
Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine to headline Boardmasters 2023
Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine are to headline Boardmasters festival in 2023 – find the full line-up and ticket details below. The beach-side festival will return to Newquay, Cornwall from August 9-13 next summer, with Little Simz, Four Tet, Jockstrap and Wunderhorse also set to play. 2022’s edition was headlined by Kings Of Leon, Disclosure and George Ezra.
NME
EVERGLOW team up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on new track ‘Ghost Light’
K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have joined forces with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’. On November 18, TheFatRat and EVERGLOW unveiled a mesmerising visualiser for their collaboration track ‘Ghost Light’, now out on streaming platforms. The former is best known for producing music for the video game Dota 2.
NME
Pantera announce 2023 European tour dates
Pantera have announced dates in Europe for 2023 – see full dates below and find tickets here. The metal band, who formed in 1981 and disbanded in 2003, announced their return earlier this summer. Singer Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown signed a deal with Artist Group International for a series of US tour dates next year, the band’s first in 20 years.
NME
The Smashing Pumpkins enlist Willow for live performance of ‘Cherub Rock’
The Smashing Pumpkins have enlisted Willow for a joint performance of the band’s 1993 song ‘Cherub Rock’. The duet took place at the final show of the Pumpkins’ ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour, which they co-headlined with Jane’s Addiction. The tour spanned 32 dates across North America, kicking off in early-October and ending last Saturday (November 19) at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
NME
Quentin Tarantino watched ‘Deliverance’ at age 7: “It’s not that big of a deal”
Quentin Tarantino has discussed if watching violent films as a young child had an impact on him growing up. In his latest book Cinema Speculation, the director charts his personal history with cinema from the age of seven, where he recalls watching R-rated thrillers such as 1972’s Deliverance. Speaking...
NME
Morrissey cancels two North American tour dates due to “band illness”
Morrissey has cancelled two imminent dates on his current North American tour – tonight’s (November 22) planned show in Salt Lake City, and Wednesday’s (November 23) gig in Denver – citing “band illness”. “Thank you to the fans for the ongoing love and support...
NME
2ManyDJs launch new mix collection on Apple Music
2ManyDJs have launched a new DJ mix collection via Apple Music. The brothers Stephen and David Dewaele, also of Soulwax, have delved into their archive for the project, which combines “jump genre from techno to disco to loungecore library music, all selected from of the world’s great vinyl record collections”.
NME
‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month. Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).
NME
What time is ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ released on Disney+?
The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special represents the final bow for Marvel’s Phase Four slate, as the superhero misfits lead a festive bonanza. Directed and written by James Gunn, the 44-minute TV special reunites the Guardians as they “set out to Earth to find Peter Quill the best present,” according to a synopsis.
NME
Taylor Swift fans are organising campaign against Ticketmaster after ticket controversy
Numerous Taylor Swift fans have joined forces to organise a campaign against Ticketmaster following the recent controversy surrounding the recent ‘Eras Tour’ sale. Swift said in a statement last Friday (November 18) that Ticketmaster had “assured” her it was able to handle the huge demand, but she acknowledged how some fans had “such a hard time trying to get tickets” for her 2023 North American dates.
