TEMPE, Ariz. — Devan Cambridge scored 16 points, DJ Horne added 15 and Arizona State cruised to an 80-49 victory over Grambling. It was the second straight rout by Arizona State (5-1), which trounced then No. 20 Michigan, 87-62, to win the Legends Classic. The Sun Devils scored the first 12 points of the game and built a 34-17 halftime lead. They made it a rout in the second half, hitting 56% (14 of 25) of its shots. Grambling (2-2) finished 27% (17 of 64) shooting overall and missed 12 of 13 from 3-point range. Cameron Christon scored nine points for Grambling (2-2).

