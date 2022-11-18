ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ksl.com

Ballo, No. 14 Arizona beat No. 10 Creighton for Maui title

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Oumar Ballo dominated inside with 30 points and 13 rebounds for No. 14 Arizona, which held off No. 10 Creighton 81-79 on Wednesday to win the Maui Invitational for the third time. The combination of the unstoppable 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo and his speedy, talented supporting cast...
ksl.com

Cambridge, Horne lead Arizona St. to 80-49 rout of Grambling

TEMPE, Ariz. — Devan Cambridge scored 16 points, DJ Horne added 15 and Arizona State cruised to an 80-49 victory over Grambling. It was the second straight rout by Arizona State (5-1), which trounced then No. 20 Michigan, 87-62, to win the Legends Classic. The Sun Devils scored the first 12 points of the game and built a 34-17 halftime lead. They made it a rout in the second half, hitting 56% (14 of 25) of its shots. Grambling (2-2) finished 27% (17 of 64) shooting overall and missed 12 of 13 from 3-point range. Cameron Christon scored nine points for Grambling (2-2).
ksl.com

Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte

DETROIT — Led by Antoine Davis' 26 points, the Detroit Mercy Titans defeated the Charlotte 49ers 70-49 on Wednesday. The Titans moved to 3-3 with the victory and the 49ers dropped to 4-2.
