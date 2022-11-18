Read full article on original website
NFL Week 12 betting tips: Five props that pop
Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets from a betting and fantasy perspective for NFL Week 12's slate of Thanksgiving games.
Colorado Eagles To Give Away 2,000 Free Cowbells Friday Night
It's a 20-year Colorado tradition, and it will continue this Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The world-famous Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night is back!. Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night 2022. Having been the In-Arena Host for the Colorado Eagles since their 10th season, I'm extremely familiar with...
NFL world reacts to Trey Lance update
Things have not exactly gone to plan for the San Francisco 49ers this season, but they have made the best of a bad situation with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm following a disastrous injury to starting quarterback Trey Lance earlier this year. We now have an update on Lance’s recovery process from 49ers head coach Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Trey Lance update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Devils' winning streak stopped at 13 in loss to Maple Leafs
Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed.
Devils' team record-tying 13-game run ends in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs snapped New Jersey's 13-game winning streak on Wednesday night, 2-1, leaving the Devils one win shy of a franchise record.
Alex Ovechkin’s 25th OT winner sends Caps past Flyers
Alex Ovechkin scored at 1:04 of overtime and the Washington Capitals snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory
