Sarasota County, FL

Red tide bloom concentrations in Southwest Florida once again at highest level in Sarasota County

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 3 days ago
Related
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Brewbound.com

Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
SARASOTA, FL
speedonthewater.com

OPA Worlds Day 1—Jumpstarting the Recovery

When Hurricane Ian hit the southwest coast of Florida on September 28, one of the areas struck hard was Englewood Beach. Since then, the town of about 19,300 residents has been busy repairing their homes, cleaning up their yards and getting closer to back to normal. One annual event that...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
aiexpress.io

Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West

BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Lawn irrigation changes to go into effect countywide on Jan. 1, 2023

Instead of providing for watering just two days a week, the schedule will expand to six, with each property owner still limited to one day a week. In May 2021, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis was forced to issue an emergency order that prohibited the residential use of potable — or, drinking — water for lawn irrigation countywide.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
newsnationnow.com

Florida farm on the road to recovery post-Hurricane Ian

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two months since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida’s southwest coast and the Category 4 storm caused as much as $1.8 billion in damage to Florida’s agricultural industry, state agriculture officials said. Farmer Robert McMahon with Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers joined...
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane

Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable

It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

