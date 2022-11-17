ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

COVID-19 positivity rate declines slightly to 9.29%, but case count continues climb

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
lawfareblog.com

Flynn Must Fly to Fulton

Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme

Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
TAMPA, FL
wengradio.com

Local Pharmacist Admits To Stealing Over 90k Of Medication From Pharmacy

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Economic Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the Winn Dixie, 3280 Tamiami Trail, in reference to an alleged theft of medication. The investigation revealed the Pharmacy Manager, Kerolos Ibrahim (9/25/91), was captured on video surveillance by Loss Prevention/Assets committing multiple non-controlled substances,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Recycling contamination at all-time high, Tampa officials say

TAMPA — Tampa's Solid Waste Department says contamination of recycling material is at an all-high and is working to educate the public about the importance of proper recycling. To help take the guesswork out of recycling, the department has launched the Tampa Trash & Recycling app to help individuals...
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?

A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery

Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Questions about FEMA trailers remain unanswered for those in need

Seven weeks after Hurricane Ian and people still need places to live. WINK News discovered there are empty trailers in the area, but they’re not ready to be handed out. The state said they’re working on getting the trailers out to people who need them. At the same time, a group of people said they’ve been asking FEMA for help that’s not here.
SAINT JAMES CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable

It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy