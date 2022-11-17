COVID-19 positivity rate declines slightly to 9.29%, but case count continues climb

Read full article on original website
fox4now.com
Housing Crisis: survey reveals North Port, Cape Coral as highest jumps for income needed in U.S. for borrowers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As mortgage rates fluctuate each week, with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage still more than double the interest rate of November 2021, this is also having a clear impact for borrowers on the infamous question of “how much home can I afford?”. With North Port...
Elderly people who survived Hurricane Ian are faced with a choice: to stay or to go?
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Oh, victory in Jesus. DANIELLE KAYE, BYLINE: In a parking lot surrounded by barren trees, dozens of people gather under a tent. It's Sunday morning at Southwest Baptist Church in Fort Myers. Service has been held outside since Hurricane Ian flooded their building. ROBERT WALKER: And I...
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
lawfareblog.com
Flynn Must Fly to Fulton
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
'Your whole life is gone': Elderly retirees in Florida struggle to rebuild after Ian
Florida is a magnet for retirees — not just for those who can afford exclusive gated communities, but also for those on fixed incomes. Now, many face a wrenching reality: rebuilding is not an option.
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme
Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
North Port man in need of a kidney
A North Port man says a kidney donation for the holidays could help him reach this goal. Find out more about how you can help.
wengradio.com
Local Pharmacist Admits To Stealing Over 90k Of Medication From Pharmacy
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Economic Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the Winn Dixie, 3280 Tamiami Trail, in reference to an alleged theft of medication. The investigation revealed the Pharmacy Manager, Kerolos Ibrahim (9/25/91), was captured on video surveillance by Loss Prevention/Assets committing multiple non-controlled substances,...
tampabeacon.com
Recycling contamination at all-time high, Tampa officials say
TAMPA — Tampa's Solid Waste Department says contamination of recycling material is at an all-high and is working to educate the public about the importance of proper recycling. To help take the guesswork out of recycling, the department has launched the Tampa Trash & Recycling app to help individuals...
usf.edu
Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay
Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
floridapolitics.com
Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island
Developers have had their eyes on the island for almost 200 years. Sanibel tried to kill me twice, once with riptides, the other with alligators. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the island manages to occupy a place in my heart. Maybe it’s because when I was a kid...
WINKNEWS.com
Trust & Verify: Investigating a rumor about a Coconut Point Mall incident
WINK News is investigating a rumor about an incident at Coconut Point Mall that has been circulating on social media. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has also posted on Facebook to try to debunk the claims. The claim:. A Facebook post circulating suggested a 19-year-old woman was drugged at...
Do you believe the center of the earth is in Lee County, Florida?
A map of "The Interior World", from The Goddess of Atvatabar by William Bradshaw (1892).Public domain on Wikipedia. I don’t know about you, but I love a good theory. Learning about the different thoughts and beliefs of people is a truly fascinating experience, especially when they get so far, we’ll say, “out of hand” that they start developing entire cults dedicated to them.
10NEWS
Florida housing market shifting, but prices, interest rates remain high
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — To buy or not to buy? That seems to be the question for lots of people sitting on the Tampa Bay sidelines and renting for now. Competition in the housing market is cooling off giving would-be buyers some relief, but with interest rates rising, hesitation to invest is growing.
businessobserverfl.com
$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery
Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
WINKNEWS.com
Questions about FEMA trailers remain unanswered for those in need
Seven weeks after Hurricane Ian and people still need places to live. WINK News discovered there are empty trailers in the area, but they’re not ready to be handed out. The state said they’re working on getting the trailers out to people who need them. At the same time, a group of people said they’ve been asking FEMA for help that’s not here.
cltampa.com
After losing his primary, Madison Cawthorn buys $1 million Florida home and vacates his office
North Carolina congressman and scandal-ridden conservative Madison Cawthorn failed to secure reelection in his Republican primary last May, and while his term officially ends Jan. 3, it appears he's already cleaned out his office and moved to Florida. According to property records, the one-term Republican purchased a Cape Coral home...
fox13news.com
Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable
It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
Florida man dies after falling from tree while hanging holiday lights
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Florida man died after falling from a tree while he was hanging Christmas lights at a retirement community, authorities said. Christopher William Straughn, 43, was hanging the lights at St. Mark Village when he fell Thursday at about 10:15 a.m. EST, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
