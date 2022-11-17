COVID-19 positivity rate declines slightly to 9.29%, but case count continues climb

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.

