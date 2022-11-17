Commissioner Moran again rails at under-utilization of multimillion-dollar jail diversion program that commissioners approved in 2019

Read full article on original website
wengradio.com
Local Pharmacist Admits To Stealing Over 90k Of Medication From Pharmacy
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Economic Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the Winn Dixie, 3280 Tamiami Trail, in reference to an alleged theft of medication. The investigation revealed the Pharmacy Manager, Kerolos Ibrahim (9/25/91), was captured on video surveillance by Loss Prevention/Assets committing multiple non-controlled substances,...
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
Hillsborough County makes $100,000 payment overnight to medical supply company
When Gary Anzulewicz called Better Call Behnken for help, he was fearful he couldn't continue delivering oxygen and other medical supplies to low-income residents who need it.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Lawn irrigation changes to go into effect countywide on Jan. 1, 2023
Instead of providing for watering just two days a week, the schedule will expand to six, with each property owner still limited to one day a week. In May 2021, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis was forced to issue an emergency order that prohibited the residential use of potable — or, drinking — water for lawn irrigation countywide.
sarasotanewsleader.com
As of May 1, 2023, Sarasota County residential solid waste customers no longer will be able to use plastic bags for yard materials
Revised county regulations win County Commission approval as staff prepares to seek bids for new solid waste collections contract. On a 4-1 vote this week, the Sarasota County Commission eliminated the use of plastic bags for yard waste as of May 1, 2023, though paper bags may be used. Additionally,...
St. Pete Rival Gang Members Arrested As City’s Murder Rate Rises
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Murderous rival gang activity in St. Pete’s south side has resulted in new arrests for an attempted first-degree murder incident that occurred in March. The March incident appears linked to St. Petersburg’s first homicide for 2022 which took place in
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme
Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
How The “Don’t Say Gay” Law Is Affecting Florida LGBTQ Students And Teachers
“You feel the sense of danger — like, school does not feel safe.”
lawfareblog.com
Flynn Must Fly to Fulton
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
10NEWS
'Tampa Crossroads' board resigns after abrupt close
The board president tells us, "No one reason was provided." Meanwhile, many employees have yet to receive a *paycheck from their final weeks of work.
Property tax payments due, continue to rise alongside property values
Property tax bills are due and with home values continuing to soar your budget may be tightening. For many, property taxes are going up alongside property values.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota-area principal, assistant principal honored with awards
The principal of Pine View School and the assistant principal of Brookside Middle School were honored this week as Sarasota County Schools’ top school administrators and are now eligible to compete for statewide honors. Stephen Covert and Jessica Fuesy were both surprised on their respective campuses by school officials...
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
wfla.com
Sheriff Judd discusses deputy-involved shooting that caused I-4 closure near Dinosaur World
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
scgov.net
Tree permits & vegetative debris disposal
The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures for single-family homes, condos, apartment complexes, and commercial properties. Attempts to prop up and stake newly planted trees on new single-family homes and common area tracts may allow recovery and survival of those trees. Large trees that are completely...
click orlando
I-4 reopens in Hillsborough County after police chase, FHP says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County reopened Sunday afternoon after law enforcement activity out of Polk County shut down the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A tweet posted by FHP Tampa at 10:24 a.m. stated the center and outside lanes of I-4 were closed west...
