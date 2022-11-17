As of May 1, 2023, Sarasota County residential solid waste customers no longer will be able to use plastic bags for yard materials

Read full article on original website
Related
scgov.net
Tree permits & vegetative debris disposal
The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures for single-family homes, condos, apartment complexes, and commercial properties. Attempts to prop up and stake newly planted trees on new single-family homes and common area tracts may allow recovery and survival of those trees. Large trees that are completely...
sarasotanewsleader.com
Lawn irrigation changes to go into effect countywide on Jan. 1, 2023
Instead of providing for watering just two days a week, the schedule will expand to six, with each property owner still limited to one day a week. In May 2021, Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis was forced to issue an emergency order that prohibited the residential use of potable — or, drinking — water for lawn irrigation countywide.
tampabeacon.com
Recycling contamination at all-time high, Tampa officials say
TAMPA — Tampa's Solid Waste Department says contamination of recycling material is at an all-high and is working to educate the public about the importance of proper recycling. To help take the guesswork out of recycling, the department has launched the Tampa Trash & Recycling app to help individuals...
Fishermen's Village plans for multi-million dollar expansion
Before they take their plans to the board in January, they are first hoping to get some community input on their development plans.
Longboat Observer
Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail
With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
fox13news.com
Request denied by FP&L to remove tree from power line on disabled man's home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port felt some of the worst of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. It's been seven weeks since the storm, but a homeowner, who has a disability and a limited budget, is worried the tree that fell from an abandoned property onto his home's power lines could eventually catch fire.
Mysuncoast.com
Free storm debris drop-off to end after this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the last weekend for Sarasota County residents to self-drop off vegetative debris for free at the two public drop-off sites at Rothenbach Park and the Jackson Road Transfer Station, the county said Friday. The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures...
Nearly a dozen projects in Bradenton; city tries to maintain 'controlled growth'
The city is considering selling its Downtown waterfront property that is currently City Hall and the Bradenton Police Department.
fox13news.com
Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable
It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
Pharmacist arrested for stealing more than $90K in medication
A pharmacist has been arrested after he stole more than $90,000 worth of medication from a South Florida pharmacy.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha traffic impacting travel in SWFL
First, people couldn’t get to Matlacha after Hurricane Ian, but since a bridge got fixed, you can’t seem to keep them off. It’s been about a month since linemen got to work fixing power poles on Pine Island Road and making their way down Matlacha. And sometimes...
Property tax payments due, continue to rise alongside property values
Property tax bills are due and with home values continuing to soar your budget may be tightening. For many, property taxes are going up alongside property values.
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
New Red Tide alert for Lee County
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of 3 additional red tide blooms.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
wengradio.com
Local Pharmacist Admits To Stealing Over 90k Of Medication From Pharmacy
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Economic Crimes Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the Winn Dixie, 3280 Tamiami Trail, in reference to an alleged theft of medication. The investigation revealed the Pharmacy Manager, Kerolos Ibrahim (9/25/91), was captured on video surveillance by Loss Prevention/Assets committing multiple non-controlled substances,...
Pet supplies distribution in Punta Gorda tomorrow
Volunteers with Pet Supermarket will be in Punta Gorda tomorrow distributing pet supplies to help those impacted by Ian
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million
8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
flcourier.com
FEMA rule could make it costlier for residents to rebuild after hurricane
Hurricane-damaged properties in Florida counties are subject to a federal rule that could thwart recovery efforts for some homeowners. The FEMA 50% rule, as part of the National Flood Insurance Program, mandates that if a home incurs substantial damage — determined when repair costs total or exceed 50% of the property’s market value — it must be brought up to current building codes and floodplain regulations.
Comments / 0