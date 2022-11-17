ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police looking for missing man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult. Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, was last seen Nov. 16 near Siesta Drive. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash

GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Salvation Army building destroyed during Hurricane Ian

The Salvation Army is there to help during times of crisis, but after Hurricane Ian walloped Sarasota County, the volunteers there were left needing a helping hand of their own. Their, Lt. Col. Michele Matthews, explained that their distribution center had just been renovated before the storm and they're determined to rebuild again.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and the entire North Port community in mourning after two sisters died in a crash Wednesday night. Seventeen-year-old Sophia and her 16-year-old sister, Nicole, were killed when their car failed to negotiate a curve on North Sumter Boulevard and wound up upside down in a pond.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable

It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

