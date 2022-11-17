Read full article on original website
Related
wfla.com
Sheriff Judd discusses deputy-involved shooting that caused I-4 closure near Dinosaur World
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning. A heavy police presence caused traffic delays on I-4 near Dinosaur World, causing traffic to back up in the westbound lanes. The Florida Highway Patrol...
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
2 arrested after street race ends in Pinellas County crash, troopers say
Two New Port Richey men were arrested Thursday night after a street race went wrong, according to arrest documents.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing child with keys for ‘not being ready,’ police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Friday afternoon after she allegedly battered a child, according to an arrest affidavit.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police looking for missing man
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult. Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, was last seen Nov. 16 near Siesta Drive. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes.
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents take advantage of disaster food assistance
The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County pharmacist arrested, accused of stealing $94K in medication
A 31-year-old man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after they say he stole from the pharmacy he worked at. The investigation revealed Kerolos Ibrahim, the pharmacy manager at Winn Dixie in Port Charlotte, was stealing medication, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he was captured...
FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash
GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
17 families adopt 27 children in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — It's known as the happiest day at the courthouse. Hillsborough County held its annual National Adoption Day celebration Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 17 families adopted 27 children in Hillsborough County over the last several months including Freya...
Florida man dies after falling from tree while hanging holiday lights
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Florida man died after falling from a tree while he was hanging Christmas lights at a retirement community, authorities said. Christopher William Straughn, 43, was hanging the lights at St. Mark Village when he fell Thursday at about 10:15 a.m. EST, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Port Charlotte pharmacist steals more than $90k worth of medication
A pharmacist working in Port Charlotte was arrested after he confessed to stealing more than $90k worth of medication
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
police1.com
Video: Fla. trooper gets award after driving cruiser head-on into drunk driver to save runners
TAMPA, Fla. — Prior to trooper Toni Schuck accepting her “Back the Blue” award at the 4th annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards, a video reel recounted the details of her harrowing tale of heroism. Earlier this year, Schuck used her patrol car to crash head-on into a drunk driver’s vehicle, which nearly struck several runners in a nearby road race.
Man dies after falling from tree while hanging Christmas lights in Palm Harbor
A man died after he fell from a tree while hanging Christmas lights at an assisted living facility, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Salvation Army building destroyed during Hurricane Ian
The Salvation Army is there to help during times of crisis, but after Hurricane Ian walloped Sarasota County, the volunteers there were left needing a helping hand of their own. Their, Lt. Col. Michele Matthews, explained that their distribution center had just been renovated before the storm and they're determined to rebuild again.
‘It’s atrocious’: Food truck owner victim of hate crime in South Tampa
During the night, someone spray-painted a hateful and obscene series of messages on the back of his food truck.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port community in mourning following crash involving teen sisters
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Family, friends and the entire North Port community in mourning after two sisters died in a crash Wednesday night. Seventeen-year-old Sophia and her 16-year-old sister, Nicole, were killed when their car failed to negotiate a curve on North Sumter Boulevard and wound up upside down in a pond.
fox13news.com
Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable
It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
Comments / 0