Lakers HC on Anthony Davis' recent stats: He is 'playing out of his mind'
The Lakers‘ problems haven’t gone away, but the team is feeling good after winning three straight games for the first time in nearly a year, writes Jovan Buha of The Athletic. With LeBron James sidelined by an adductor strain, Anthony Davis has delivered three games in a row with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds. He’s “playing out of his mind,” coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers were plus-34 in Davis’ 28 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Spurs.
Pistons owner Tom Gores explains why he's optimistic despite team's rough start
The Pistons have the worst record in the NBA, but it doesn’t seem as if owner Tom Gores is looking to make any changes to the coaching staff and front office. Gores is happy with head coach Dwane Casey and GM Troy Weaver. He believes the young core Weaver has built will eventually revitalize the franchise, as he told Mike Curtis of the Detroit News.
Erik Spoelstra comments on Kyle Lowry's increased minutes
The Heat never planned to have Kyle Lowry rank second in the league in minutes played, but early-season injuries have forced them into that situation, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Through 18 games, Lowry has logged 656 minutes, just four behind league leader Kevin Durant. The veteran guard had to play at least 44 minutes twice on the team’s recent four-game road trip, including a 51-minute outing last Friday at Washington.
Ben Simmons on Philly fans before 76ers game: 'They are incredible'
Ben Simmons turned in his best game since joining the Nets, just in time for a trip to Philadelphia, writes Tim Bontemps of ESPN. That matchup, in what will surely be a hostile atmosphere Tuesday night, will mark Simmons’ first time playing in front of Sixers fans since his bitter breakup with the team.
Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. expected to return to lineup Wednesday
Gary Trent Jr., who has been out of the Raptors lineup since Nov. 12 due to a hip injury and illness, is expected to play on Wednesday, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports. Chris Boucher, who hasn’t played since Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness, and Trent took part in Monday’s light workout and should be available against the Nets on Wednesday.
Joel Embiid sidelined with left foot sprain
Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss the team’s next two games with a sprain in his left foot, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Embiid’s condition will be re-evaluated later this week. The injury likely occurred in Saturday’s game when Georges Niang accidentally landed on Embiid’s leg during...
Wizards G Delon Wright to miss at least three more weeks
Wizards guard Delon Wright, who has been on the shelf since October 25 due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, was reevaluated this week and has been cleared to begin individual on-court basketball activities, the team announced. Although it sounds like Wright is making progress toward a return, he...
Report: Knicks willing to trade Immanuel Quickley for future pursuit of star player
The Knicks‘ reported willingness to trade Immanuel Quickley is related to their long-term goal of making a deal for a star, explains Fred Katz of The Athletic. New York’s front office may believe that a first-round pick from another team is more valuable in a potential trade than Quickley, who will be eligible for a rookie-scale extension next summer.
De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton named Players of the Week
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Fox, the Western Conference winner, led Sacramento to a 3-0 week while averaging 25.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists on .600/.417/.889 shooting. Through 14 games for the 9-6 Kings, Fox is averaging career highs of 25.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, plus 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals, along with a career-best shooting line of .558/.382/.845.
Clippers in market for additional frontcourt depth
The Clippers‘ front office and head coach Tyronn Lue are “aligned” on the need for additional frontcourt depth behind center Ivica Zubac, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Zubac is currently the only traditional center on the Clippers’ 15-man roster, so the team has been leaning on...
Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant on verge of returning
When the Grizzlies announced on Saturday that Ja Morant had been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain, they said he was considered “week-to-week,” signaling that he’d likely miss at least a few games. However, Morant appears to be on the verge of returning after missing only Sunday’s game in Brooklyn.
LeBron James expected to return to lineup Friday
Lakers star LeBron James, who has missed the team’s last five games due to left adductor strain, is expected to make his return on Friday vs. the Spurs, Chris Haynes reported during Tuesday’s TNT broadcast (Twitter video link). The Lakers will play a back-to-back set in San Antonio...
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic reportedly on Suns’ radar
Bogdan Bogdanovic is a potential trade target for the Suns, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, who reports that the Hawks swingman is among the players on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic could be part of the return if the Suns and Hawks were to make a deal involving...
Former fourth overall pick Dragan Bender aims for NBA return
Dragan Bender, the No. 4 pick of the 2016 draft, still dreams of an NBA return, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net relays. In an interview with Israel’s One, Bender stated that his ultimate goal is to make it back to the U.S. “Undoubtedly, I want to return to the NBA...
