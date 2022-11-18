ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

Lakers HC on Anthony Davis' recent stats: He is 'playing out of his mind'

The Lakers‘ problems haven’t gone away, but the team is feeling good after winning three straight games for the first time in nearly a year, writes Jovan Buha of The Athletic. With LeBron James sidelined by an adductor strain, Anthony Davis has delivered three games in a row with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds. He’s “playing out of his mind,” coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers were plus-34 in Davis’ 28 minutes in Sunday’s win over the Spurs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Erik Spoelstra comments on Kyle Lowry's increased minutes

The Heat never planned to have Kyle Lowry rank second in the league in minutes played, but early-season injuries have forced them into that situation, writes Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Through 18 games, Lowry has logged 656 minutes, just four behind league leader Kevin Durant. The veteran guard had to play at least 44 minutes twice on the team’s recent four-game road trip, including a 51-minute outing last Friday at Washington.
MIAMI, FL
Hoops Rumors

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. expected to return to lineup Wednesday

Gary Trent Jr., who has been out of the Raptors lineup since Nov. 12 due to a hip injury and illness, is expected to play on Wednesday, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports. Chris Boucher, who hasn’t played since Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness, and Trent took part in Monday’s light workout and should be available against the Nets on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Joel Embiid sidelined with left foot sprain

Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss the team’s next two games with a sprain in his left foot, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Embiid’s condition will be re-evaluated later this week. The injury likely occurred in Saturday’s game when Georges Niang accidentally landed on Embiid’s leg during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Wizards G Delon Wright to miss at least three more weeks

Wizards guard Delon Wright, who has been on the shelf since October 25 due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, was reevaluated this week and has been cleared to begin individual on-court basketball activities, the team announced. Although it sounds like Wright is making progress toward a return, he...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoops Rumors

De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton named Players of the Week

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox and Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Fox, the Western Conference winner, led Sacramento to a 3-0 week while averaging 25.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists on .600/.417/.889 shooting. Through 14 games for the 9-6 Kings, Fox is averaging career highs of 25.4 points and 4.8 rebounds, plus 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals, along with a career-best shooting line of .558/.382/.845.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Clippers in market for additional frontcourt depth

The Clippers‘ front office and head coach Tyronn Lue are “aligned” on the need for additional frontcourt depth behind center Ivica Zubac, reports Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Zubac is currently the only traditional center on the Clippers’ 15-man roster, so the team has been leaning on...
Hoops Rumors

Report: Grizzlies’ Ja Morant on verge of returning

When the Grizzlies announced on Saturday that Ja Morant had been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain, they said he was considered “week-to-week,” signaling that he’d likely miss at least a few games. However, Morant appears to be on the verge of returning after missing only Sunday’s game in Brooklyn.
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

LeBron James expected to return to lineup Friday

Lakers star LeBron James, who has missed the team’s last five games due to left adductor strain, is expected to make his return on Friday vs. the Spurs, Chris Haynes reported during Tuesday’s TNT broadcast (Twitter video link). The Lakers will play a back-to-back set in San Antonio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic reportedly on Suns’ radar

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a potential trade target for the Suns, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, who reports that the Hawks swingman is among the players on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic could be part of the return if the Suns and Hawks were to make a deal involving...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Former fourth overall pick Dragan Bender aims for NBA return

Dragan Bender, the No. 4 pick of the 2016 draft, still dreams of an NBA return, Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.net relays. In an interview with Israel’s One, Bender stated that his ultimate goal is to make it back to the U.S. “Undoubtedly, I want to return to the NBA...
The Associated Press

Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including two in the second period. Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida. Spencer Knight, who spent two seasons at Boston College before joining the Panthers in 2021, made 37 saves. “We needed some wins because we have been outshooting opponents and playing really well, we’re just not getting the wins,” Barkov said. “(Wednesday) we deserved to win. We played a solid game and now we just need to keep going. We know they are a really good team, and a good team for a reason. We played the best game we could play — but we can get better.”
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

