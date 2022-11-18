Read full article on original website
KVIA
1 man dead, another arrested following pedestrian crash in West El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early Sunday morning when they were hit by a car and killed. Investigators say the man was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Police originally labeled the incident as a hit-and-run crash, but later...
KVIA
Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
KVIA
1 dead after hit and run in west El Paso early Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– El Paso Police confirm one person has died after being struck by a car early Sunday morning. It happened on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso near the UTEP campus. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car and that vehicle fled the scene.
KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
KVIA
Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car. That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said. No other people were involved. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators...
KVIA
El Paso Stonewall Democrats will host vigil for victims of LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Stonewall Democrats and other Borderland LGBTQ organizations will host a vigil for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left at least five people dead and 18 wounded. The vigil will be held at Upper Tom Lea Park at 6:30 p.m. on...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
KVIA
One officer injured, another had his nose broken after responding to call at College Dropout bar
UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: El Paso police arrested 24-year-old Kyle Demetrius Ellison in connection to an assault against two of its officers. Police say the officers were assaulted after responding to a call early Friday morning. According to investigators, the assault happened when the officers tried to detain Ellison, who was...
KVIA
Guatemalan man killed in hit-and-run crash along Loop 375; Juarez man arrested
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian struck while crossing Loop 375 from south to north died from his injuries Thursday, according to El Paso police. Investigators say the victim, a 52-year-old male from Guatemala, was running across the road with a group of about six other men. On Thursday night,...
KVIA
More details released in deadly UNM campus shooting: Plan to ‘lure’ NMSU basketball player lead to deadly encounter
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student, who was shot and killed Saturday morning, had devised a plan with three other people to "lure" a New Mexico State student to UNM's campus to assault him. That plan lead to an altercation...
KVIA
Crimes against persons are investigating an assault of a police officer Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas- Crimes against persons detectives are investigating an assault of an El Paso Police officer. It happened at 207 Cincinnati street in west El Paso. Police responded to a call at 2 am of a fight involving weapons. During that investigation police said the officer was assaulted. No...
KVIA
El Paso girl, dog with same birth defect become fast friends
EL PASO, Texas -- Take a look at this picture. Girl and dog, side by side, after running and playing together on a beautiful autumn day. Canela the golden retriever is oblivious to how special this moment is to 11-year-old Angelique. It's the first time, after all, she's ever met a dog that has similar abnormalities of the face. Angelique was born with facial separation, and has a cleft lip and palate. Canela also has a mid-facial cleft.
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso couple looks to bless three families through their non-profit initiative, “Grow A Blessing”
El Paso, Texas-- Wendy and her husband Miguel Gamillo are both hoping to bless three local families in need this Thanksgiving and it’s all thanks to their non-profit organization, Plant a Seed. The organization was created based on Wendy Gamillo’s past work experience and her vision to help families...
KVIA
Former El Paso Mayor Don Henderson dies
EL PASO, Texas -- Former El Paso mayor Don Henderson has died, according to his wife. She said he died at 87 due to several medical conditions related to his health. Henderson served the Sun City in numerous positions over the decades. Don Henderson served as El Paso's mayor from...
KVIA
Possible chance of snow mixed with rain this weekend
EL PASO, Texas- Winter has hit the Borderland. Saturday evening starting around 11 PM the El Paso area should start to see precipitation till around 5 AM Sunday morning. It looks like a 30% chance of rain mixed with snow. If snow does land in the lowland areas it should...
KVIA
El Paso DA asks appellate court to rule on 409th District Court’s actions in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has asked the Texas 8th Court of Appeals to stop the Walmart shooting trial to review the legitimacy of the trial court's orders. The document is called a “motion for stay of trial” and is asking the appellate court to...
KVIA
El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
KVIA
NMSU Men’s Basketball game postponed following deadly shooting of UNM student on campus
UPDATE: Sources close to NMSU confirmed to ABC-7 that Mike Peake, a junior forward for the New Mexico State basketball team, was involved and injured in the shooting. UPDATE: The bus carrying the NMSU basketball team was pulled over by New Mexico State Police on their way home from Albuquerque after their matchup with rival New Mexico was postponed following a deadly shooting on the Lobo's campus.
KVIA
NMSU Men’s Basketball game canceled following shooting at UNM
UPDATE: In a Twitter post, the UNM Lobos Men's Basketball Team said in light of the tragic incident on the UNM campus this morning New Mexico State University and The University of New Mexico have jointly decided to postpone Saturday evenings game. They said details regarding a potential rescheduled game...
KVIA
Aggies fans react to the deadly shooting involving an NMSU men’s basketball player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University fans are reacting to Saturday's deadly shooting involving an NMSU student. The Albuquerque Journal reported that an altercation early Saturday morning between 21-year-old Mike Peake - a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team - and a 19-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.
