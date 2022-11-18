ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

State, North Slope Borough file lawsuit seeking to remove ringed seals’ threatened listing

The State of Alaska and the North Slope Borough have sued the federal government to remove ringed seals’ Endangered Species Act protections. The lawsuit was filed Nov. 16 in U.S. District Court in Anchorage. It follows an unsuccessful attempt in 2020 to convince the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service to delist ringed seals administratively.
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy is reelected

Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy won a second term in office Wednesday, after a final ballot count. Dunleavy won the election outright with 50.3% of the vote. Because he secured over half of first-choice votes, the Division of Elections will not tabulate second- and third-choice votes in the race. Dunleavy...
Food Bank of Alaska anticipates high demand with inflation in and pandemic aid out

At the Mountain View Community Center on Monday, the line stretched around the block well before the Food Bank of Alaska’s Thanksgiving Blessing event began. Maria Mora was there to pick up food for her family. She walked gingerly across the icy pavement, with her grandmother clinging to her side. They made their way to the back of a big truck where volunteers unloaded boxes of food.
Missed the ranked choice vote count? Here’s the recording.

Wednesday was the day Alaskans had been waiting for — ranked choice voting tabulation took place at the Alaska Division of Elections headquarters in Juneau. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy won reelection outright earlier Wednesday, with just over 50% of first-choice votes. With ranked choices tabulated, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Congresswoman Mary Peltola both won reelection.
Here’s what to expect during Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation

The Alaska Division of Elections has been busy counting votes since even before election day, as early, absentee and mail-in ballots arrive. By Wednesday, Nov. 23, workers will be done counting the first choice votes on everyone’s ballot. In previous elections, that’s when the races would be called and everything would be sent off to be certified.
