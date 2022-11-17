Read full article on original website
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
WSFA
Medical Advocacy & Outreach faces bankruptcy, turns assets over to fellow nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO) is facing severe financial hardship, forcing them to turn over their assets to another non-profit healthcare company. Formerly known as Montgomery AIDS Outreach, MAO has a long history of providing quality health and wellness services to those living with HIV, AIDS,...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 18, 2022
Claude Ballard III, 36, Columbus, Georgia: Fleeing and attempting to elude, battery on law enforcement officer, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 187 inmates lodged...
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WSFA
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
WTVM
Habitat for Humanity, AFLAC supports the community by building homes
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Habitat for Humanity partners with people in your community, and all over the world, to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. “We’re very excited. We don’t...
Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats. The […]
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
WSFA
3 killed in Montgomery County crash Tuesday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Tuesday claimed the lives of three people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA says the victims of the fatal crash have been identified as George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A Turner, 64 and Vladislave Y. Shemonaev, 36, all of DeFuniak Springs, Fla.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Ibraheem Yazeed indicted by grand jury in Aniah Blanchard murder case
Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Southern Union student Aniah Blanchard in 2019, has been indicted on three counts of capital murder. A press release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Yazeed, 32, on Tuesday. The release said: “Specifically, the...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
