Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Dana Hall McCain: Cadillac Williams and the power of character
This is an opinion column. People hunger for leaders with character, whether they realize it or not. The last two weeks at Auburn prove it true. I’ve been an Auburn fan all my life. My daddy was an Auburn man, and my brothers and I were Auburn kids on the playground when it wasn’t fun. Like, Doug Barfield levels of not fun. Then Pat Dye rode in from Wyoming and restored our self-respect, improving the playground dynamics for kids in Auburn shirts worldwide. For forty years, I’ve believed those pre-Dye depths of poor performance were forever behind us.
Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn candidacy: ‘Maybe if they watched the 1st half, I wouldn’t be No. 1′
Lane Kiffin is aware his name has been heavily associated with Auburn’s head coaching vacancy this fall. Kiffin’s name has been linked to Auburn since before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Halloween, and the buzz has only picked up in the almost three weeks since new Auburn athletics director John Cohen began his search for the program’s next coach. Kiffin has been the candidate most associated with the job on the Plains, and multiple reports have suggested he’s the Tigers’ No. 1 target.
Auburn Plainsman
COLUMN | Cadillac's the man
The man of the hour: Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. He’s a breath of fresh air for the fanbase. He knows Auburn’s football program and what it needs. Long story short, Auburn needs to look no further for a head football coach. Auburn was frantic after firing head...
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A state semifinals
Auburn High defeats Central-Phenix City 14-13 in an AHSAA 7A state semifinal game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City on Friday. The Tigers will face Thompson in the 7A state championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
WSFA
Person dies after falling into well in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Brooks Road near County Road 10. That’s near the Warriorstand community in the southeast portion of the county.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
WYFF4.com
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
WEST POINT, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake...
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
Opelika-Auburn News
GOING TO STATE: Auburn High tops Central, advances to Jordan-Hare Stadium
Senior quarterback Clyde Pittman ran in the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes to go, and Auburn High is headed to the title game. Auburn High beat Central-Phenix City 14-13 on Friday night on Pittman’s late touchdown, and the Tigers advance to meet Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
wbrc.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
