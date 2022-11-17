ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

News On 6

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Braum's 'An Affair Of The Heart' Kicks Off At The Expo Square

For those who are looking to escape the cold and get a head start on shopping for Christmas, Oklahoma's largest weekend pop-up shop is in full swing. The three-day long event is a one-stop shop to get ready for Christmas with gifts, decorations, clothing, and so many handmade and unique items. More than 300 vendors are set up across the SageNet Center at Expo Square ready for shoppers. It's the 27th year “An Affair of the Heart” is in Tulsa, listed as one of the top craft shows in the country.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Heavy Equipment Helps Tulsa International Respond To Winter Weather

Tulsa International Airport has added new equipment to its snow removal fleet. Three plow and broom trucks are new, each one a $1 million investment. The Director of Airport Operations, Cole Brown, said some new drivers have completed training and they’re ready for the first blast of ice or snow.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Route 66 Marathon Weekend Kicks Off With In Downtown Tulsa

The Tulsa Williams Route 66 Marathon kicked off Saturday morning. Runners and walkers began the 5K race at 8 a.m. next to the Guthrie Green. There was also a one mile fun run at 9 a.m., followed by a mascot dash. Participants were then invited to a health and fitness...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Meals On Wheels Seeking Volunteers To Help Deliver Thanksgiving Meals

Meals on Wheels is looking for 240 volunteers to help deliver food this Thanksgiving. Volunteers can sign up for 20 to 30-minute time slots from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants will meet at Meals on Wheels to pick up meals and each volunteer will deliver them to between three and six recipients.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments

At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Teacher Nominated For Oklahoma 'Teacher Of The Year' Award

This year, American Education Week runs from November 13 through November 19. It's a time to recognize people who work in public schools. Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Kelsee Arnold said that educators have a major impact on the kids they teach or interact with daily. Arnold also understands that it takes a full community to give the best for students.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Bixby Rolls Over Enid On Way To 6A-I Semi-Final

The Bixby Spartans had an extra week to get over the loss to Jenks that snapped Bixby's 58-game win streak. The first-round bye seems to pay off for their first playoff game as a member of 6A -I as they cruised past the Enid Plainsmen 63-0.
BIXBY, OK
News On 6

Murray State Earns 77-60 Victory Over Tulsa

Jamari Smith had 19 points, Jacobi Wood flirted with a triple-double, and Murray State defeated Tulsa 77-60 in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Wood had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Smith also contributed seven rebounds for the Racers (3-2). Kenny White Jr. had 16 points.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Jenks Stages 4th Quarter Comeback, Downs Mustang 34-31

The Jenks Trojans needed a 4th quarter comeback to escape Mustang with a win on Friday night. Jenks trailed by 18 points in the second half, but some furious defense and top notch offense saved the defending champ Trojans. Congrats to Mustang for the incredible season.
JENKS, OK
News On 6

OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash

A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Bishop McGuinness Scores Twice Late, Takes Down Coweta, 35-28

It was a tight game all night as Bishop McGuinness escaped with a win against Coweta Friday night, 35-28. The score was tied for most of the game, with both teams trading punches, but two scores from the Irish proved too much for the Tigers. Congratulations Coweta on the fantastic...
COWETA, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies After Crashing Truck Into Jenks Home, Sparking Fire

A woman is dead after OHP Troopers say she drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashed through a fence, and then crashed into a house, sparking a fire on Thursday afternoon in Jenks. According to Troopers, 29-year-old McKenzie Gee from Sapulpa died on the scene near 33rd west avenue and the...
JENKS, OK

