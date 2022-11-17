Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
News On 6
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
News On 6
Watch: Braum's 'An Affair Of The Heart' Kicks Off At The Expo Square
For those who are looking to escape the cold and get a head start on shopping for Christmas, Oklahoma's largest weekend pop-up shop is in full swing. The three-day long event is a one-stop shop to get ready for Christmas with gifts, decorations, clothing, and so many handmade and unique items. More than 300 vendors are set up across the SageNet Center at Expo Square ready for shoppers. It's the 27th year “An Affair of the Heart” is in Tulsa, listed as one of the top craft shows in the country.
News On 6
New Heavy Equipment Helps Tulsa International Respond To Winter Weather
Tulsa International Airport has added new equipment to its snow removal fleet. Three plow and broom trucks are new, each one a $1 million investment. The Director of Airport Operations, Cole Brown, said some new drivers have completed training and they’re ready for the first blast of ice or snow.
News On 6
Route 66 Marathon Weekend Kicks Off With In Downtown Tulsa
The Tulsa Williams Route 66 Marathon kicked off Saturday morning. Runners and walkers began the 5K race at 8 a.m. next to the Guthrie Green. There was also a one mile fun run at 9 a.m., followed by a mascot dash. Participants were then invited to a health and fitness...
News On 6
Meals On Wheels Seeking Volunteers To Help Deliver Thanksgiving Meals
Meals on Wheels is looking for 240 volunteers to help deliver food this Thanksgiving. Volunteers can sign up for 20 to 30-minute time slots from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants will meet at Meals on Wheels to pick up meals and each volunteer will deliver them to between three and six recipients.
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments
At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.
News On 6
Tulsa Health Department Unveils Memorial In Long-Time Employee's Memory
The Tulsa Health Department is honoring a longtime employee who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Pam Rask Gathering Place is now open where she used to work at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. "I'm speechless, there are no words, it's an honor to our family, it...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Teacher Nominated For Oklahoma 'Teacher Of The Year' Award
This year, American Education Week runs from November 13 through November 19. It's a time to recognize people who work in public schools. Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Kelsee Arnold said that educators have a major impact on the kids they teach or interact with daily. Arnold also understands that it takes a full community to give the best for students.
News On 6
Bixby Rolls Over Enid On Way To 6A-I Semi-Final
The Bixby Spartans had an extra week to get over the loss to Jenks that snapped Bixby's 58-game win streak. The first-round bye seems to pay off for their first playoff game as a member of 6A -I as they cruised past the Enid Plainsmen 63-0.
News On 6
Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: Union Takes Down Broken Arrow In 6A-I Quarterfinal
Our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week is the 6A-I quarterfinal matchup as the Union Redhawks took on the Broken Arrow Tigers. It was a close game at the half with the score 17-10 but the Redhawks poured it on in the second half winning 45-17.
News On 6
Murray State Earns 77-60 Victory Over Tulsa
Jamari Smith had 19 points, Jacobi Wood flirted with a triple-double, and Murray State defeated Tulsa 77-60 in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Wood had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Smith also contributed seven rebounds for the Racers (3-2). Kenny White Jr. had 16 points.
News On 6
Jenks Stages 4th Quarter Comeback, Downs Mustang 34-31
The Jenks Trojans needed a 4th quarter comeback to escape Mustang with a win on Friday night. Jenks trailed by 18 points in the second half, but some furious defense and top notch offense saved the defending champ Trojans. Congrats to Mustang for the incredible season.
News On 6
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Crash In Sequoyah County
The Oklahoma Highway patrol is responding to a crash involving a semitruck which has closed the outside lane of westbound I-40 south of Carlisle. Emergency services on scene have said this could last several hours. This is a developing story.
News On 6
OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
News On 6
Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a...
News On 6
Bishop McGuinness Scores Twice Late, Takes Down Coweta, 35-28
It was a tight game all night as Bishop McGuinness escaped with a win against Coweta Friday night, 35-28. The score was tied for most of the game, with both teams trading punches, but two scores from the Irish proved too much for the Tigers. Congratulations Coweta on the fantastic...
News On 6
Woman Dies After Crashing Truck Into Jenks Home, Sparking Fire
A woman is dead after OHP Troopers say she drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashed through a fence, and then crashed into a house, sparking a fire on Thursday afternoon in Jenks. According to Troopers, 29-year-old McKenzie Gee from Sapulpa died on the scene near 33rd west avenue and the...
Comments / 0