Read full article on original website
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
Alabama: Head-on collision claims three lives
A two-car crash near Montgomery left three people dead, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Opelika adds mobile surveillance to protect people, property in parking lots
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police and retailers are partnering with an asset protection company for a first-of-its-kind study designed to see if a concentration of movable parking lot cameras can better protect people and property around town. The mobile surveillance units come with a tech tower attached to a trailer. They can be rolled […]
alabamanews.net
Person Falls into Well, Dies in Macon County
A person has died after falling into a well in Macon County. According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, Macon County and Elmore County Fire and Rescue agencies responded to a subject in South Macon County that fell into a well shortly after 4 :30 p.m. Saturday near Macon County 10 on Brooks Road.
WSFA
Montgomery organization holds turkey giveaway despite inflation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation on a Thanksgiving staple has caused an increased need for turkeys this year. Women in Training, Inc. held its third annual turkey giveaway in Montgomery Saturday as they aimed to relieve financial burdens from families in need. Community outreach director Dr. LaKeshia Thomas said higher...
Opelika-Auburn News
5 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $445,999
Not only does the Endsleigh have an impressive great room, it also includes a spacious kitchen with its own convenient breakfast area. The beautiful granite countertops and gleaming cabinets complete the sophisticated look, while the large island in the middle provides room for preparation and entertaining as it is open to the great room. This floor plan features a foyer entrance and flex room that can be used as a formal dining room or office space. The huge master bedroom is located accessibly on the first floor where it connects to a master bathroom complete with separate shower and garden tub along with a double vanity. A two car garage completes the first floor. Up the staircase to the second floor there is a common area loft that could be used as a sitting or playroom. Bedrooms two, three, and four include huge walk in closets, while the fifth bedroom still has a large closet with plenty of space for clothes, shoes, and more. Two full bathrooms complete the second floor.
WSFA
Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WTVM
Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange to hold Memorial Fountain Dedication
The City of LaGrange is holding a dedication ceremony for the newly constructed water fountain and streetscape project Tuesday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. This fountain will be dedicated to the late LaGrange City Councilman LeGree McCamey who passed away earlier this year. WHO: City of LaGrange. WHAT: Memorial Fountain...
Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn candidacy: ‘Maybe if they watched the 1st half, I wouldn’t be No. 1′
Lane Kiffin is aware his name has been heavily associated with Auburn’s head coaching vacancy this fall. Kiffin’s name has been linked to Auburn since before the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Halloween, and the buzz has only picked up in the almost three weeks since new Auburn athletics director John Cohen began his search for the program’s next coach. Kiffin has been the candidate most associated with the job on the Plains, and multiple reports have suggested he’s the Tigers’ No. 1 target.
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
WYFF4.com
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
WEST POINT, Ga. — An earthquake was reported in Georgia early Friday morning. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:55 a.m. in West Point, Georgia. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Three people have reported to the United States Geological Survey that they felt the quake...
WTVM
Audio released in deadly shooting on Delray Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -“It sounded like World War III out here,” says a woman who witnessed the shooting on Delray Drive. “For lack of a better description, it sounded like a war zone,” says Sargent Thomas Hill. Investigators and witnesses use the same words to describe what happened on Sunday October 23, on Delray Drive, in between Mahan and Skylake drives as a war zone.
Opelika-Auburn News
PHOTOS: Auburn High vs. Central-Phenix City in the Class 7A state semifinals
Auburn High defeats Central-Phenix City 14-13 in an AHSAA 7A state semifinal game at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City on Friday. The Tigers will face Thompson in the 7A state championship game on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Comments / 0