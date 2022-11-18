WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has publicly welcomed cheerleader Gabi Butler to the company. As noted, People revealed on Tuesday how the star of the “Cheer” docuseries on Netflix has signed a new WWE contract. Butler, a longtime gymnast, said she fell in love with WWE after attending SummerSlam in Nashville back in July, where she spent time with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. You can click here for our previous report on Butler signing with WWE, along with her quotes on the future and more.

9 HOURS AGO