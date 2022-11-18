Read full article on original website
SPOILERS: Results From Sunday’s NJPW Strong Tapings 11/20/22
NJPW returned to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Detonation” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:. Christopher Daniels defeated The DKC and beat him up after the bell. Homicide defeated Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish attacked Homicide after the match. Kenny...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
WWE NXT Results 11/22/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show. – We’re now live from the WWE...
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/25/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Albany, NY to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Akira Tozawa defeated Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.
WWE Superstars Returning to NJPW Next Month for Title Match
WWE’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are returning to NJPW next month. Anderson, who is still NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion, took to Instagram today and posted a video from AJ Styles’ tour bus. The video also features Styles and Luke Gallows. Gallows commented on how it’s nice...
Effy Discusses Being At A Weird Stage Of His Career: “I’ve Punched Down A Lot Of Weird Doors”
Indie wrestling superstar and GCW regular Effy recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, most notably how he feels he is at a weird point of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How he has achieved much more in wrestling than he...
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,049 tickets and there are 1,215 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic...
AEW Road To Dynamite Released (Video)
AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite. The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager. ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho...
International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Open for Fans Attending Tonight’s WWE RAW In the Same Venue
The International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is open for fans attending tonight’s WWE RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The IPWHOF is located inside the MVP Arena. Admission is free for tonight, but a donation is recommended at the door. You can click here to print out your ticket.
William Regal To Address Full Gear Actions On This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced on Twitter that company star William Regal will be speaking with the AEW audience on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Gentleman Villain will most likely be addressing why he helped MJF win the AEW world title at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.
Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Would Love To Be On AEW Dark & Dark: Elevation
Bryan Danielson made an appearance on ‘One Fall with Ron Funches’ to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Danielson spoke about how winning AEW titles isn’t important to him. Instead, he wants to work with younger wrestlers and if it was up to him, he would just work Dark shows, which is AEW’s developmental shows.
Kenny Omega Asked About AEW All Out Fight, Says This Is Not About The Elite vs. CM Punk
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has made his first public comments on fallout from the AEW All Out incident in September. Omega spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and commented on the post-All Out locker room fight, which led to the suspensions of Omega and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, along with CM Punk, and the release of former AEW Producer Ace Steel. Omega was asked for his insight on what happened that night.
Triple H Officially Welcomes Gabi Butler to WWE
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has publicly welcomed cheerleader Gabi Butler to the company. As noted, People revealed on Tuesday how the star of the “Cheer” docuseries on Netflix has signed a new WWE contract. Butler, a longtime gymnast, said she fell in love with WWE after attending SummerSlam in Nashville back in July, where she spent time with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. You can click here for our previous report on Butler signing with WWE, along with her quotes on the future and more.
Mick Foley Explains Why His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows including the edict of having no wives or girlfriends backstage at WWE events in 1996. Here are the highlights:. The first time he brought his kids backstage at a WWE show:. “She...
Shawn Michaels Announcement and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will return to WWE NXT next Tuesday for another Deadline announcement. Michael previously announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, to take place at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. You can click here for the full details and rules on the matches.
Alan Angels On Going From The Dark Order To Violent By Design: “There’s An Opportunity For Me To Take A Bigger Role In The Faction”
IMPACT star Alan Angels recently spoke with Darren Paltrowitz from Paltrocast about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how he feels about jumping from the Dark Order in AEW to Violent By Design in his new home at IMPACT. Highlights from that conversation can be found in the highlights below.
Bianca Belair Names Two Top WWE Stars She wants To Face At WrestleMania
Bianca Belair made an appearance on Sam Roberts’ NotsamWrestling podcast and during it, she addressed Rhea Ripley saying on social media she should be facing her at WrestleMania:. “I feel the same way,” Belair said. “Anytime Rhea Ripley and I get in the ring, we always make magic. I...
Road Dogg: ‘I Didn’t Get Broken Matt Hardy’
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how he didn’t understand Matt Hardy’s Broken character that he did in Impact Wrestling and later the Woken character in WWE.
Dustin Rhodes On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE: ‘I Wish He Was Still Here’
Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his little brother, Cody, leaving AEW for WWE earlier this year after being a founder of the rival promotion. “Kind of down a little bit, but you know, Cody...
